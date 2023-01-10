Erick Laine Outdoor Center

Construction on the Erick Laine Outdoor Center at the Olean YMCA is expected to get underway this spring.

 Provided

OLEAN — A public hearing on the site plan for the Erick Laine Outdoor Center is set for later this month.

The city’s planning board accepted the application for a site plan from the YMCA of the Twin Tiers on Monday, setting a public hearing on the plan for Jan. 23.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social