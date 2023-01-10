OLEAN — A public hearing on the site plan for the Erick Laine Outdoor Center is set for later this month.
The city’s planning board accepted the application for a site plan from the YMCA of the Twin Tiers on Monday, setting a public hearing on the plan for Jan. 23.
Jeff Townsend, CEO of the YMCA, introduced the planning board to the project.
“The goal, ultimately, is to create a safe and enclosed outdoor area,” he said. “The big feature is the four-season splash pad that will turn into a skating rink.”
Announced in late February, YMCA officials plan to construct amenities including a splash park, winter park with skating rink, an airnasium — an outdoor gym for sports like basketball and pickleball — green spaces and fire pits. Townsend said that while construction is expected later this year, crews began leveling structures on the site to make way for the project in December.
He added that access will be through the YMCA’s main building on Wayne Street, and planned safety measures include ID scanning at the entrance linked to a national database of sexual offenders, as well as security cameras and three styles of lighting for evening hours.
Townsend noted the $5 million project is most of the way funded, with large contributions by the Ralph Wilson Jr. Foundation, the Erick Laine Foundation, and the Cutco Foundation. The project is named after the late Erick Laine, former CEO of Cutco Corp.
“We’re at $4.5 million right now, and we hope to be done by March — when we can hopefully break ground,” he said.
Planning board members noted the site complies with greenspace requirements and will connect to the city’s stormwater system. Y officials have submitted a stormwater pollution prevention plan with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, as more than one acre of land is to be disturbed by the project. A sign permit will also be required under city code.
The review by the planning board is the second by a city government panel for the project. With the plan presented in December, the city’s zoning board of appeals on Jan. 3 approved variances for the setback for the planned bath house and for extra parking for the project.
A special planning board meeting was set for the last week of December, but a delay at the zoning board pushed the planning board review back about a week and a half.