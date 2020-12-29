OLEAN — Two nonprofits got the go-ahead from the city planning board for new projects.
On Monday, the board approved a special-use permit for the African American Center for Cultural Development for its new home at 214 N. Barry St. In a separate action, the board also approved a site plan for 1010 Wayne St., purchased earlier this year by InTandem.
The board credited the work of Della Moore, executive director of the center, to find a permanent home for the group.
“Della, we wish you the best of luck in this new location,” said Tom Barnes, chairman of the planning board. “We know it’s a labor of love for you. It’s going to be a tremendous addition to the cultural richness of our great city, and we hope it’s going to be a huge success.”
“I’m working with great people,” Moore said, crediting Allegany-based architect Tamara Hilmey for her hard work.
Announced in November, local attorneys Ed Wagner and Jack Hart donated the Queen Anne-style home at 214 N. Barry St. as the new home for the nonprofit group.
The development came to the planning board because city zoning laws indicate the site is in an R-3 residential area. The regulations allow for museums to be opened in R-3 zones after being granted a special use permit from the planning board.
Renovations to the property will include a lift allowing for Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant access to the basement and first floor, with gallery space on those floors. The second floor will contain a library, but will not need public access.
The renovations will be funded primarily through a $225,000 award in 2018 from the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. In addition, Moore and the nonprofit have raised $30,000 as a match for the grant.
The center was created in 2009 to celebrate the long history of the Black community in the Olean area. For a time, the center operated out of the former Showers United Methodist Church on West State Street. For several years Moore and others attempted to redevelop a structure at 201 E. State St. as a permanent home for the organization before being gifted the new site.
ALSO APPROVED was the site plan for InTandem’s new site, the former Connection call center adjacent to Siemens Energy. Officials at InTandem reported previously the desire to adapt the structure as office space for behavioral health staff offices. InTandem is currently renovating the interior of the structure, and plans to make minor improvements to the exterior including signage and minor changes to parking.
The structure was built in 1991 for light industrial uses. While owned by Park Center Development, it was used as a call center. The Connection shuttered the site in mid-2017, moving some workers to Jamestown while laying off others.
Before moving in, the agency required a site plan as required under city code when a property sees a change of use.