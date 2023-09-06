OLEAN — The city’s summer paving projects will begin this week — after delays.
The city of Olean Department of Public Works announced Wednesday that paving work will begin Thursday along much of West Sullivan and Buffalo streets. The work will be performed by D&H Excavating of Arcade under a $2.23 million contract approved June 27.
Temporary "No Parking" sings were placed along Buffalo and West Sullivan streets on Wednesday. “Road Work Ahead” signs were placed last week near the routes to be paved but have remained covered. A release from the DPW indicated that work will continue as weather allows through next week. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes, and only local traffic will be allowed while the work is in progress.
DPW Director Robert Thompson said delays from coordinating paperwork led to the late start — after Labor Day — but the work is expected to progress quickly.
“They assured us they will have it done before the plants close,” Thompson said. “They’re working harder to get it done.”
Once the work is done on Buffalo and West Sullivan, crews will move on to other streets. Repaving efforts on the schedule, listed by length to be repaved, include:
- 3,885 feet of West Sullivan Street between North First and North 13th streets.
- 3,770 feet of Irving Street for its entire length.
- 3,075 feet of Stardust Lane for its entire length.
- 1,575 feet of Buffalo Street between Washington and Reed streets.
- 1,470 feet of Kingston Drive for its entire length.
- 1,390 feet of North First Street between West State and West Sullivan streets.
- 1,285 feet of Laurens Street for its entire length.
- 1,070 feet of South 26th Street for its entire length.
- 655 feet of Laurel Avenue for its entire length.
The streets were chosen based on several criteria, Thompson said, including condition, traffic volumes — streets with more traffic are prioritized — and if the street is being considered for a major project within the lifespan of the repaving.
Front Street, which has received complaints due to its condition, is expected to see major work in the next few years, Thompson said, and repaving a street just to tear it up again before the pavement decays is a waste of resources.
Thompson said starting the work on West Sullivan — including the section in front of Olean High School — on the first week of school was not ideal, but it should not take long to complete the effort.
“I would prefer to have it done before school started,” he said. “Now, whether it’s in the first week, the second or the third, doesn’t really matter. But it has to get done.”
Thanks to bids coming in under budget, Thompson said several sections of repaving were added to the schedule released in May. The 100 and 200 blocks of North First Street will be paved, as well as the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of West Sullivan Street — previously, officials only planned to repave the street between North Fourth and North 13th streets.
All told, the city will have 3.44 miles of street milled and repaved, up from the 2.97 miles expected in May.
The goal is to mill and pave Buffalo and West Sullivan streets before moving on to other work.
“We want to do it all at once — and that was confirmed by the contractor at our pre-construction meeting,” Thompson said, compared to work last year that led to streets being left with unfinished surfaces for longer than expected.
Mayor Bill Aiello said the city is moving away from cooperative paving efforts used in recent years.
“From 2015-2022, the city participated in a shared services program with the county,” Aiello said, with city workers participating in preparation, cleanup and trucking duties to assist the paving crews. The only exception in that timeframe was in 2017, with Wayne Paving handling the work that year.
While efficient, there were problems with the arrangement, officials said.
With delays between milling and paving operations on some streets in 2022, “it was a month before they came back and paved,” Aiello said, adding he fielded many complaints last year. “It was a long time, so we decided to take a look and say can we make a better product,” going with a private contractor.
“We're going to get (individual streets) done now within a week, we've been told,” Aiello said.
In addition, “we kept getting behind further and further with our normal workload,” Aiello said.
“That got us in a lot of trouble with potholes,” Thompson said, noting this year city crews “are systematically going through the city. We are moving on the potholes and paving -- so it is looking good.”