OLEAN — Bradner Stadium’s busiest tenant will also take over the arena’s biggest annual event.
The Olean Oilers, the city’s team in the 10-team wood-bat developmental New York Collegiate Baseball League, announced via Facebook that the organization will take over the annual Independence Day fireworks display and show from Professional Firefighters Local 1796, the union representing the city’s firefighters.
Matt Fidurko, president of the Oilers organization, told the Times Herald he became interested following an announcement that the fire union would withdraw from the event. Work to organize this year’s festivities kicked off in March.
“We didn’t want to announce it until we had everyone’s blessing,” Fidurko said, making sure the firefighters, the city and the fireworks vendor were all on board.
However, funding is needed to get the show off the ground and continue it in the future.
“We need help — we’re happy to help keep it alive, but we need everybody’s help,” Fidurko said, adding a GoFundMe online fundraiser has been opened. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday — less than a day after it opened — the campaign had raised about 9% of the $10,000 goal. The fundraiser may be reached at https://gofund.me/9523cf27.
“One hundred percent of that money is going to go to that day,” he said, to cover the cost of fireworks and entertainment. “We just want the day to go off well and everyone (should) have a blast.”
The event will have something that has been lacking from city Independence Day festivities since the 1960s: baseball.
“It’s going to be similar to the past, but it’s going to have a twist,” Fidurko said. A wiffleball tournament will be held in the morning to support a charity, followed by an afternoon exhibition game by the Oilers. “We’re going to play ourselves, we’re going to wear patriotic-style uniforms … and we really hope to get the crowd involved.”
The Oilers have no home game scheduled for the Fourth of July, Fidurko said, adding the team has historically not played on that day as to not interfere with the festivities.
“It was too late to schedule a game for this year, with the travel schedules of all the teams,” he said, but he expects to have a regular game on the day in 2024.
After the exhibition game, the field will open for visitors to sit and watch live music before the fireworks after dusk. Organizers hope to spend between $10,000 and $15,000 on the display, and the crew for the display has already been booked.
“It’s the same company that’s been doing it for however many years with the firefighters,” Fidurko said.
Fidurko said that since the announcement he has received many inquiries on the event, including questions about vendors, entertainment and other attractions.
“The only thing I’ll say is, ’Just be patient,’” he said, and more details will be unveiled as they are confirmed for the event.
City officials were pleased that a new organization took over the signature event of the holiday.
Mayor Bill Aiello, who previously chaired the fireworks planning as a member of the Dempsey Club and worked with the Oilers to take over the event, thanked the Oilers for stepping in.
"I'm very happy that they stepped up," Aiello siad. "I think it will be another positive thing and a show of Olean support when groups like this step up."
The responsibility for the fireworks display has changed several times in over a century of celebrations.
In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the local Grand Army of the Republic — veterans of the Civil War — and the United Spanish War Veterans posts hosted the celebrations. Beginning in the 1920s, Olean American Legion Post 530 sponsored the show, typically held at Bradner Stadium after the site’s construction in the mid-1920s. After World War II, the Dempsey Club — the fraternal organization for the city’s police officers — took over planning and funding the festivities. First partnering with the Dempsey Club in the mid-1990s, firefighters took over in 2002.
Firefighters chose not to put on displays in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings. The show returned in 2022 with a $25,000 display, putting on a grand performance that was widely praised on social media and by word of mouth.
However, the next day, firefighters announced they would no longer run the show, offering to pass it off to a nonprofit or a local business that could take over the arrangements and fundraising.