OLEAN — City and state officials have been formally notified that layoffs at the Siemens facility in North Olean will begin in three months.
Common Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, posted a notice on Facebook that indicated layoffs will begin in the end of July. The notice — from Siemens Energy to several city leaders, the state and the Cattaraugus-Allegany Workforce Investment Board — was the company’s compliance with the Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification law’s requirements.
“Beginning on July 23, 2021, and continuing over the course of several months thereafter, the Company will lay-off all employees employed in connection with the Company’s manufacturing, assembly and test operations at the Olean Facility,” the notice stated. “It is anticipated that these layoffs will continue through June 30, 2022, and at that time all manufacturing, assembly and test operations will have ceased.
“In total, 421 current positions will be impacted by these lay-offs, which will be permanent in nature. 314 of the 421 positions to be impacted, are positions that are included in the bargaining unit represented by the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial, and Service Workers International Union, Local 4601... Employees will be laid-off in phases. The first phase of layoffs will occur between July 23, 2021, and August 6, 2021.”
Union officials reported in February that 54 workers will be laid off in the first round, with hundreds more layoffs staggered by quarter as work winds down at the site.
Officials also reported in February that around 360 jobs will remain in Olean — primarily engineering, project management, and research and development efforts. Of the employees remaining, around 75 are connected to the steam turbine business that transferred to Olean after Curtiss-Wright purchased and closed the Wellsville facility.
The workers that remain will be primarily those using the technology center built in 2009 at a cost of $14.8 million, with $2 million in the form of a state grant for construction.
The layoffs came amid a quarterly conference call in February indicating 7,800 layoffs around the world were in line for the Germany-based company, with 1,700 total in the U.S.
Rumors of layoffs first started circulating online in the summer of 2020 shortly before Siemens AG spun off its oil and gas work into a separate company as sales lagged amid a shift to green energy and the global pandemic.
The WARN notice, which has not been published by the state Department of Labor yet, is required at least 90 days before major job separations.
Clark Bros., founded in 1880 in Belmont to build pumps for the explosion in Southern Tier oil development, moved to Olean in 1912. Through mergers, the firm became Dresser-Clark in the 1930s. Dresser-Rand was formed in 1986 in a joint venture with Ingersoll Rand, which owned a compressor manufacturing plant in Painted Post. Siemens bought Dresser-Rand in 2015 for $7.8 billion.
At the time of the sale to Siemens, more than 1,100 workers were employed at the facility. Several layoffs in 2015, 2016 and 2017 brought that number to 950.
Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency officials reported in late March they had spoken to Siemens real estate officials and were awaiting a formal meeting on the future of the site.