FERDINAND, Ind. — Sister Karen Joseph, a native of Olean, N.Y., is among the four Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand who will celebrate their Golden Jubilee of Monastic Profession at Monastery Immaculate Conception on Sunday.
Sisters Rose Mary Rexing, Agnes Marie Dauby, Ann Marie Howard and Joseph will all celebrate the 50th anniversary of their Monastic Profession at a Eucharistic Liturgy of Thanksgiving at the monastery church.
While Covid-19 restrictions will prevent the public from attending in person, those who wish to will be able to live stream the service online at jubilee.thedome.org.
Joseph is a former member of the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration who transferred to the Sisters of St. Benedict in 2005. She studied Monastic Studies at St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., and has served in Monastic leadership.
Joseph has been involved in committees on the international level within the Benedictine Order and has given retreats and workshops in Benedictine spirituality to Benedictines throughout North America and the Philippines. She has served as a staff member of the Benedictine Women’s Rome Renewal Program and has also served as a board member of the AIM - USA. She currently serves at the monastery as a Spiritual Director and assists with retreat work.
The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand make up one of the largest Benedictine communities of women in the United States — over 120 members strong and thriving. They seek God through the Benedictine tradition of community life, prayer, hospitality and service to others. By their life and work, they commit themselves to be a presence of peace as they join their sisters and brothers in the common search for God.
The Monastery Immaculate Conception was founded in 1867 by four young Benedictine sisters who came to Ferdinand to teach the children of area settlers. Since then, more than 1,000 women have entered this community. Their ministries extend both beyond education and beyond Ferdinand, with members of their community serving as teachers, social workers, parish ministers, counselors, nurses, youth ministers, chaplains, librarians and more.