LA CROSSE, Wis. — An Olean, N.Y., native and former St. Bonaventure University administrator has been named president of Viterbo University.
The Franciscan university in La Crosse announced Thursday that Rick Trietley has been named the 10th president after having served as the interim president since June 25.
“It is truly an honor and privilege to be the president of Viterbo University,” Trietley said. “The opportunity to lead the university into the next phase of its proud history is both exciting and humbling for my wife, Michele, and me. Through a steadfast focus on ethical leadership, faithful service, and our time-tested core values, Viterbo will continue the legacy of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration who came before us and set such an inspiring example.
“I am confident that our students and employees will embrace the possibilities and challenges awaiting us as we join the thousands of alumni in making a positive impact on a world that so desperately needs our gifts, talents, and passions,” he continued. “I wish to thank the Board of Trustees and Viterbo Ministries for their faith and trust in selecting me for this prestigious position.”
Trietley and his wife, who is originally from Allegany, N.Y., have two adult sons.
Trietley earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from St. Bonaventure and a Master of Arts in teaching from Webster University of Webster Groves, Missouri. He is a doctoral candidate at Maryville University in St. Louis, from which he is scheduled to graduate with a Doctorate of Education in higher education leadership in April.
Prior to his career in higher education, Trietley served 22 years in the U.S. Army, including a combat deployment to Afghanistan, where he served as brigade executive officer of 1st Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, and was second-in-charge of 3,200 soldiers. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service, the Air Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.
In his final assignment in the military, Trietley served as the professor of military science for the St. Bonaventure University Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. He retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Trietley began at Viterbo in 2017 as the vice president for student affairs. He went on to serve as interim provost and executive vice president for student success before assuming the interim president position. He was the vice president for student affairs at St. Bonaventure for nine years before arriving at Viterbo.
“Viterbo has been very fortunate to have Rick Trietley serve as interim president the last seven months,” John McHugh, chair of the Board of Trustees. “He is a servant leader, well versed in Catholic and Franciscan values, and has provided strong and stable direction for the university.”
Trietley has been credited with supporting initiatives ranging from five new academic programs to a 19% increase in student-athlete recruitment from 2018-20. He also guided the creation of the Military Aligned Students Program and served as co-leader of the COVID-19 response team that coordinated the university’s planning, preparation, and response to maintain operations and implement safety measures in 2020.
As interim president, Trietley led the search for the university’s first vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and was instrumental in the creation and associated fundraising to name the Sister Thea Bowman Center on campus.
“Viterbo Ministries is pleased to appoint Richard Trietley as president of Viterbo University,” Dr. Margaret Grenisen, chair of Viterbo Ministries, said. “He is a student-centered leader who is a strong advocate for the Catholic, Franciscan mission of Viterbo.”
The school traces its beginnings to the early academic endeavors of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. Its direct predecessor was St. Rose Normal School, organized in 1890 for preparing sisters to teach in elementary schools.
Collegiate courses were introduced in 1923 and by 1931-32, St. Rose Junior College was established. The name was changed to Viterbo College — Viterbo, Italy, was home to St. Rose of Viterbo — in 1937 and in 1939 the college was approved as a four-year, degree-granting institution.
Today there are more than 2,500 students at Viterbo, which offers more than 40 undergraduate programs and 10 graduate programs.