OLEAN — Senneca Stone pulled his phone from his pocket to reveal a small card filled with scribbled notes attached to the back.
He can’t help it. He’s always thinking of the next joke.
“I write every single day. I’m insane about it,” said Stone, an Olean native turned accomplished stand-up comedian. “I wake up in the morning, I start writing. I go to the kitchen, I walk around like I’m performing a set. I always have a plan and I’m always tweaking something. I’m not just repeating stuff for adulation and recycled laughs.”
Stone had long held an appreciation for the craft. He used comedy as an outlet for the rough stretches in his upbringing. He was glued to Comedy Central as a kid. Growing up with what he maintained was “the funniest group of friends,” he had a natural knack for making them laugh.
All along, from his teens, to his 20s, to his 30s, this was something he’d always wanted to try. “My friends and I, we always talked about being stand-up comedians,” he said. “We always said we were gonna do it.”
And then one day, he did.
In 2016, a friend informed him that Buffalo was a popular place for open mic nights. The two wrote some jokes, got up on stage for the first time and performed.
“We showed up and both did stand-up,” remembered Stone, who, at the time, was traveling back-and-forth between Western New York and Pittsburgh, where he currently resides, for work. “He never did it again; I never stopped. And that was it.”
IN AN ERA where individuals can rise to almost instant fame online, Stone traveled the more “classic” path to success.
He went from open mics, where he built up his material, to weekend guest spots, to the hosting role, to the 20- to 30-minute featured spot in front of the headliner. He did this by learning how to make people laugh. He found his voice (and continues to do so). He fine-tuned and refined. He became adept at understanding how different audiences responded to different jokes.
And the laughs grew louder.
Stone can recall the first joke he ever told on stage, though it’s not quite appropriate enough to repeat here. And while there may not have been a singular moment in which he realized he could truly do this, he did reach a point where he was being rewarded for his efforts: Ten months in, an A-level club in Buffalo asked him to do a full weekend of shows, many of those he would help to sell out, with a nationally touring headliner.
“It was because I got rewarded that quickly that I said, ‘I can keep going, I’m going to keep working hard until that next thing,’" he said. "I kept hitting these benchmarks and I kept getting pushed forward. I was starting to see it come back.”
And it began to do so in a big way.
STONE FARED well enough to take his act outside of Buffalo and Pittsburgh. He’s done comedy festivals. He’s opened for the likes of popular actor/comedian T.J. Miller and spent time with acclaimed comics, such as Nate Bargatze.
In just the last year, Stone accompanied a national headliner, impressed by his caliber, on the road for a series of feature spots in different cities. The 2001 Olean High graduate also got his first headlining weekend in Toronto.
“This year has been pretty nice,” he acknowledged.
Stone has hosted three shows in his hometown and is set to stage another this weekend: Saturday at 8 p.m. at Good Times of Olean, where limited tickets remain. And though there’s some undeniable notoriety that has come in this setting, this (nor the limited financial gain) isn’t why he does it.
Stone, now 40, has a day job as the director of operations for a national mineral purchasing group that he enjoys and intends to keep regardless of any fruits he may enjoy through his comedy labor. After dinner with his wife, he still spends most of his nights at open mics, perfecting a joke that he can use during a weekend featured set. But, truthfully, he’s not that interested in becoming famous or earning his own Netflix special.
He does it because he loves it.
“Not to be a romantic dork about it,” he said, “but for me, it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I want to get famous.’ What mattered to me is, I want to be very good at this. I want people that I respect to say, ‘He’s talented, he’s funny, he’s worth the time.’”
FOR STONE, the craft starts in his room, or the breakfast table, or whatever can fit on that card-holder on his phone.
In the last seven years, he’s learned plenty about cadence, delivery and tailoring a set to a particular crowd. But the core remains in the writing, in turning a kernel of an idea into a well-developed joke.
That’s the part he enjoys most.
“Figuring out how to write a joke is the best,” he said. “It’s like doing a Sudoku puzzle in the morning. … Because comedy’s not just about being funny. It’s funny on stage, but it’s (more about the) writing; it’s much more of a solo endeavor, you do it by yourself and then you learn how to take that solo thing and apply it to a public environment.”
And when those jokes get the “pop” for which he was looking or he’s hit the (sometimes rare) crescendo of that night’s crowd eating out of his hand?
“Nothing’s better than trying something for the first time and it works immediately,” he said. “It’s the best. If I write something and I think, ‘this is smart,’ then go out that night and it crushes, it’s the best feeling in the world.”
Despite his rising stature in this business, Stone said he’s never become too high himself. Yes, he appreciates the instances where his laughs rival the headliner’s. Yes, if a major opportunity presented itself, he’d consider putting his regular life on hold to pursue it.
These things continue to validate the work he’s put in.
But if you saw him on stage, then you’d know: This is enough. This alone is his passion.
“I like just grinding it out and proving myself, so you can remove all doubt,” he reiterated. “If you can become undeniable, that’s almost it. If I can build up the skillset to where there’s no way you’re ever gonna be able to deny me, then I’ll have already reached my goal.”