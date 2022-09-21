OLEAN — Differing legal opinions are being considered as the Common Council eyes the creation of a police civilian review board.
During a Strategic Planning Committee meeting Tuesday, council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said comments by an attorney representing the city’s police unions were disputed by the city’s labor attorney. Reviewing the legal opinions, aldermen made no formal motions on the 13-month-old proposal on Tuesday.
On Aug. 23, the council held a public hearing on the law, but officials announced at the beginning of the hearing that the law would need to be changed and brought back for another hearing due to grammatical and reference issues. During the hearing, Christine Caputo Granich, associate general counsel for Council 82, which represents the city’s patrol and command unions, said that if the CRB plan is passed as written, the local unions “will certainly be addressing their options for challenges” in court.
Officials received written comments from Granich, which were forwarded to the city’s labor issues attorney, Joseph Braccio of Hodgson Russ in Buffalo. In a letter to the city, Braccio said that some of the criticisms were misplaced and the city’s plans are different from those that Council 82 successfully challenged in Geneva.
Granich’s largest concern was that the law limited the power of the police chief as written in the city charter and in collective bargaining agreements, and that the CRB would pressure the police chief to accept its determinations.
“That’s not even close to what the legislation that Alderman (Jason) Panus, Alderman (Vernon) Robinson and myself have been working on for a number of months,” Crawford said, noting that the Geneva plan called for an independent investigation by a CRB while the city’s internal investigation was still ongoing, as opposed to Olean’s plan for a review and suggestions after judgment and punishments had been meted out.
Criticism was also levied against the Olean CRB’s proposed power to offer suggestions of policy changes to the mayor, with Crawford echoing Braccio’s opinion that the suggestions are not binding as the law is written.
“The mayor has the authority to review the CRB’s suggestions, and accept, modify or reject those recommendations,” Crawford said, “It’s not different from the mayor receiving recommendations from other civilian boards.”
As drafted, the Olean law would give the CRB power to investigate complaints from the public, as well as review disciplinary actions taken by the police chief and mayor, offering feedback after the decision is rendered. The board would also review the complaint process to improve the system, issue recommendations to city leaders on procedures, and assist with public outreach and reporting.
“Any action from the CRB’s function should come from complaints,” Crawford said, noting the panel is not “open to ‘let’s go find something.’”
First recommended by the city Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative in March 2021, the council began drafting legislation in mid-August 2021 after being presented plans from the local police unions and the PRRC. The PRRC proposed a large board that would directly oversee and if necessary punish police misconduct claims, have its own legal staff and subpoena powers, and oversee its own budget.
The union proposal would have focused on advising policy and procedure changes, as well as outreach — with no role in investigations of misconduct. In their multiple drafts of the legislation over the past year, aldermen have taken a middle road between the two.