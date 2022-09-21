OLEAN — Differing legal opinions are being considered as the Common Council eyes the creation of a police civilian review board.

During a Strategic Planning Committee meeting Tuesday, council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said comments by an attorney representing the city’s police unions were disputed by the city’s labor attorney. Reviewing the legal opinions, aldermen made no formal motions on the 13-month-old proposal on Tuesday.

