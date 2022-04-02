Olean Model UN team place first at SBU conference

OLEAN — Members of the Olean High School Model United Nations team won first place at a conference hosted at St. Bonaventure University.
Earning medalist honors were Chance Padlo, Heartly Phipps and Rose Scordo receiving Superior Delegate honors, and Dylan DiRosa receiving an Outstanding delegate award.
Twelve members of the OHS team, ranging from freshmen to seniors, served as delegates and competed against students in simulations of the United Nations Security Council; Social, Cultural and Humanitarian Committee; and World Health Organization.
Other delegates to the conference were Riti Anumalasetty, Tyler Camp, Ruby Chahal, Jack DeRose, Tanvi Patro, Lily Schena, Connor Valenti and Alex Vogel.
Although the conferences in the 2020-21 school year had to be held virtually, advisor Marie Rakus said they were lucky to have both this school year held in person.
“You’re looking at about 30 kids in a room debating,” she said. “The students have to be very intrinsically motivated to do this. It’s an incredible amount of work, there’s a lot of research.”
Sophomores Phipps and Scordo were China delegates in the Human Rights council of conference. Scordo said she joined in 2021 because of her interests in debates and current world issues, while Phipps joined the club in 2020 as a way to stay active in school amid the pandemic since conferences were held virtually.
“Online, it was more comfortable and informal than in person, but once you’re in person it’s totally different,” Phipps said. “You’re able to interact with people and make some friends.”
“When you’re not in session, you’re just talking like normal, and I made a couple friends at the previous conference,” Scordo added.
Juniors Padlo and DiRosa were the France delegates in the conference. Padlo said he enjoys Model UN for its leadership-building aspects, while DiRosa said he’s interested in pursuing a political career after high school and the club gives him an insight into how world governments function.
“Model UN builds future leaders because it exposes you to a plethora of hands-on experience, especially in person when you can interact with people,” Padlo explained. “It allows students to cultivate their real world skills like communication.”
“With the online, you’re very comfortable behind your screen,” DiRose added. “When you’re in person, there’s a lot more encouragement to speak up and voice yourself.”
Dozens if not hundreds of hours go into preparing for a conference, the students said, as they have to read as many documents as possible about a certain topic in order to convincingly represent that nation’s views and arguments as if at a real UN meeting.
“I’ve probably read a hundred-plus things on our topics. So many articles,” Scordo said.
“She was translating documents from Chinese into English,” Phipps interjected.
DiRosa said the prep continues right up until the day of the conference, which can be challenging if the students’ personal views are different from their country. With the Russian-Ukrainian Conflict as their topic, he and Padlo had to act as mediators between the two countries. Meanwhile, Scordo and Phipps had to discuss violence against women and children with China’s point of view on the matter.
“This is not an easy thing to do, so I’m always so happy to see how many students do sign up to do this,” Rakus said. “The students that have done it before become the mentors and role models for the new participants.”
The students said the atmosphere of a typical conference is different from a normal event at their own school, from a noticeable maturity and professionalism among all the participants.
“You get exposed to those kinds of people, so you get to experience and see people who have similar interests or are just as motivated,” Padlo said.
“Seniors who are in your council are obviously more experienced and you can take note of what procedures they use,” Scordo added.
From reading anything they can find on their topics during free time at school and finding sources from their countries online to having to improvise on the spot and work with other participants, the students provided example after example of real-world application they learn in Model UN.
“You’re developing what I would consider college-level skills,” DiRosa said. “It’s political science, it’s leadership, it’s public speaking and to some degree it’s management.”
“It also shows the type of people who do Model UN are ambitious and outgoing and have the capacity to handle all the hard work you have to put into it,” Phipps said.
Even though their latest conference happened only a week ago, the students said they are already preparing for the next one and figuring out which conferences to do in the 2022-23 school year. Despite homework, other extracurricular activities and their home lives, being ready for whatever country they represent for the topic at hand never ends, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.