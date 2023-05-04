Olean Model UN earns recognitions at spring conferences

OLEAN — Students at Olean High School have had several opportunities in recent years to discuss global topics with their peers as representatives of Mexico, Belgium, Albania and other nations around the world.
After winning first place at the March 25 Model United Nations conference at St. Bonaventure University, several team members traveled to Cornell University for an international conference April 20-23 and met fellow students from the countries they’ve researched so much about.
This was the first year since 2018 Olean’s Model UN students attended the Cornell conference, and advisor Marie Rakus knew it would be important. She said their previous conferences, which also included one at Canisius College in November, were perfect opportunities for them to hone their skills for the big stage at Cornell.
“Those others are one-day conferences, but this was four days,” she said. “It was like, ‘What can we learn? Let’s troubleshoot so that we can better prepare for Cornell.”
In addition to the overall team award at St. Bonaventure, students who earned recognition individually or on a delegation team were Lokesh Anumalasetty, Maya Belle, Chance Padlo, Heartly Phipps, Dylan DiRosa, Rose Scordo, David Ruszkowski and Jourdan Morris.
For Morris and her committee partner Miley Crawford, freshmen in their first Model UN year, their first experience at a conference was initially quite nerve wracking. But their weeks of preparation to represent Mexico kicked in soon enough.
“After the first 30 minutes, it was like, ‘I know how to do this,’” Morris said.
Each council students attend at the conference have different topics, ranging from NATO expansion to nuclear proliferation, energy security to religious discrimination. And because they aren’t sure exactly what they’ll be discussing, the weeks leading up to the conference are packed with research into their nation’s views on these topics right up to the night before.
“They have to research not just the country they’re going to represent but the other countries that will be in their committee so they can hold them accountable for their positions,” Rakus explained. “They never go in with the intent to just say I’m going to wing it or I only know two facts or they won’t catch me. I’m very proud of the integrity they have to stay true to the Model UN concept.”
MANY OF the other students were familiar with what a conference includes and were happy to be back. Tyler Camp, a junior in his second year in Model UN, said the atmosphere at St. Bonaventure is always great, and the university does a good job at helping students connect.
“It’s also smaller, too, so it’s a lot easier to be heard,” added Ruby Chahal, also a second-year junior.
For third-year senior Chance Padlo, no conference is ever the same no matter how many you’ve been to. He said the several he’s been to have similar atmospheres and are well organized, but the specific details always change and make it a unique experience.
“You really have to collaborate with a number of other countries, you have to make compromises and you really develop teamwork skills,” he said.
At Canisius, everything the students experienced at Bonaventure was on a much bigger scale. Chahal said not only was the campus bigger, but there were a lot more students and having four days meant they could incorporate a lot more of what they prepared for into their councils. She and Des Muir, a freshman representing Norway, took part in a crisis committee — an “emergency” midnight session on a topic they may not have discussed in a previous session.
Beyond the conference, being able to walk around a college campus with other college students and see what could be in the high schoolers’ future is another bonus to participating.
As a teacher, Rakus said it was a great opportunity for the students to see all the possibilities there are for further education after high school — an Ivy League school fewer than three hours away with a welcoming atmosphere.
“At Cornell, we had a whole session with (university students) to ask anything you wanted to know about college life,” Chahal said.
“It was hard to navigate, but it was cool to see all the buildings,” Muir added. “I really liked all the architecture.”
David Ruszkowski said a piece of his research played a crucial role in how his committee responded to events, and he created a map of Russian unit positions, forts and borders at the start of the war marked by toothpicks. “My map was used for every decision and played a crucial role in our committee,” he said.
At the end of four days, while sitting in a seat during the closing ceremony, Ruszkowski was called for the Best Delegate award, the best award one can receive in a committee.
“In that moment, I was shocked by the honor, then proud,” he said. “I had an amazing time at Cornell and greatly encouraged our school to consider attending again next year. I learned valuable leadership, coordination and communication skills.”
MANY OF the students who took part in some of this year’s conferences who aren’t graduating in June said they plan to stick with Model UN next year. Even though it’s many hours of work and an exhausting day of sessions, the students’ energy was up the entire time.
“We are so grateful that the district respects the work that these students are engaged in enough to invest in this kind of opportunity,” Rakus said. “The outcomes, the rewards are immeasurable so it’s a wise investment in these students who give so much of themselves and learn so much.”
“For me, this is kind of what I want to do for the rest of my life,” Chahal said. “Getting the opportunity to do it now has been really beneficial.”
“Any students who have thoughts about strengthening their debate skills need to join this club,” Camp said. “Even though it’s international politics, it shows you debate skills, it shows you how to deal with other students and real-world applications.”
“It helps you learn to be comfortable with being uncomfortable,” Padlo added.
“I’ve missed not having a conference to prepare for so much, I’m literally researching every country recognized by the UN so I can have a country profile for everyone,” Muir said.
This year’s Model UN team consisted of: Lokesh Anumalasetty, Riti Anumalasetty, Maya Belle, Tyler Camp, Ruby Chahal, Miley Crawford, Dylan DiRosa, Naomi Hill, Lilli Khettry, Jourdan Morris, Des Muir, Jadyn Ours, Chance Padlo, Ethan Peace, Heartly Phipps, Alyxandre Prymak, David Ruszkowski, Rose Scordo and Alex Vogel.