OLEAN — The Olean Meditation Center hosts a free program on Meditation for Well-Being, led by Dr. Celine Daly.
The meditation sessions are at 9:30 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month and at 7:15 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Olean Meditation Center, 2275 Dugan Road.
All are welcome and there is no registration or fee — just show up 10 minutes prior to the start of the session.
This program is designed for anyone wishing to explore meditation practice for its wide array of life benefits. Daly will offer guided meditations designed to settle the mind and foster clear and calm awareness of being in the present moment.
Daly has been practicing Buddhist meditation for more than 40 years in the Thai Vipassana and Tibetan traditions and is a graduate of The 3 Doors Academy, a secular program of self-reflection and meditation.
She is a physician specializing in international public health and has lived and worked in several countries in Asia and Africa. She is also a certified yoga instructor, pranic healer, musician and sound healer.
Visit www.OleanMeditation.org or email OleanMeditation@gmail.com for more information.