Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York... Allegheny River At Olean affecting Cattaraugus County. Allegheny River At Salamanca affecting Cattaraugus County. .Heavy rain and snowmelt yesterday will continue to result in flooding. For the Allegheny River...including Olean, Salamanca...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 645 PM EST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Allegheny River At Salamanca. * WHEN...From this morning to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flood stage, minor flooding along entire reach in areas unprotected by dikes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 9.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this morning to 12.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening to 10.9 feet and begin rising again early tomorrow afternoon. It will rise to 11.0 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.3 feet on 11/26/1950. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&