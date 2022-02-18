OLEAN — Property taxes and some fees for city services are expected to rise in June as officials mull a $26.59 million budget.
This week, Mayor Bill Aiello released a proposed budget to the Common Council, detailing a 4.3% hike in spending. As a result, the mayor proposed raising property taxes, permit fees and water bills — along with dipping into savings — to balance the budget.
The mayor’s proposed budget calls for $26.59 million in spending, an increase from the 2021-22 budget. The budget includes about $992,000 in general fund spending, a 5.7% increase; a $77,000 increase in water fund spending, or 2%; and a $31,000 increase in sewer fund spending, or 0.7%.
In his letter to the council explaining his plan, the mayor noted the rising costs include leasing two new police vehicles and a large increase in spending for animal control.
The city is currently without a dog control officer, city officials reported, with the previous contract with the Cattaraugus County SPCA not being renewed. In the 2021-22 budget, $35,000 was allocated to animal control — representing a 183% increase in budgeted expenses.
An extra $1.08 million in revenue is expected under the budget, most coming from sales and property taxes.
The proposed tax levy, $7.43 million, is about $146,000 higher than the current budget, a 2% increase — in line with the city’s state-mandated property tax cap.
In addition, sales tax projections — which were at all-time highs in the last calendar year — were increased. An additional $650,000 in receipts are expected under the mayor’s budget, with a $5.1 million total used to balance the budget.
According to the Office of the State Comptroller, in the 2021 calendar year — the city budget is on a June-May fiscal year — receipts totaled $5.26 million, up 19.6% from 2020 and 21.5% from 2019.
However, the mayor reported that fees will rise.
“The balanced budget is contingent on raising fees,” he said in his statement. “A number of city fees have been in place since 2002 and are due to be reviewed. The list includes airport and rental fees and fees charged by Code Enforcement, Youth and Recreation and the Department of Public Works.
While details over the extent of fee increases were not provided, several departments estimate large increases in projected revenues. Permit revenues are budgeted to increase 150% to $100,000; airport revenues are expected to rise 27% to $165,000; ambulance fees are expected to rise over 15% to $750,000; and parks and recreation fees are budgeted to climb 21% to $34,000.
While most water and sewer rates are not proposed to change, many households could see bills go up by almost $80 a year.
“I am not requesting an increase in the water rates, however I am recommending that tier rates be restructured,” the mayor said. “Rates are determined by the amount of gallons a resident consumes.”
The city currently bills residential users on tiers, with water becoming progressively cheaper the more water flows through the meter. Currently, the first 2,600 gallons is billed at a higher rate than the next 5,000 gallons, with tiers at higher usage levels seeing lower prices.
“I am requesting the first tier be raised to 5,000 gallons,” the mayor said. “This will increase revenues and will ensure that the city has the resources to maintain its systems and continue to replace/repair aged infrastructure.”
Due to the extra 2,400 gallons of water being charged at the higher rate, the mayor’s proposal would see households billed for 5,000 to 10,000 gallons a month with an extra $6.65 on each bill — or $79.80 a year.
This could include the majority of homes, as the Environmental Protection Agency reports that the average American family uses 300 gallons of water per day, or 9,000 gallons per month.
The mayor also proposed raising commercial sewer rates by 5%.
Along with the rising fees and taxes, the mayor called on using $240,000 of the city’s unencumbered fund balance.
“This amount is necessary to support the budget, but even with this reduction, the surplus will continue to be strong and will be above the amount necessary to meet the fund balance policy of 15 percent,” the mayor said.
Under a policy set by council resolution in 2018, the city is to retain amounts equal to at least 15% of each the general, water and sewer fund budgets in unencumbered reserve funds. For the general fund under the mayor’s budget, the 15% level would be around $2.76 million. Part of the mayor’s budget calls for increasing the amount in the water fund’s unencumbered balance by about $66,000.