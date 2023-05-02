OLEAN — A plan to raise taxes on hotel guests has gone to the State Legislature, city officials announced Tuesday.
Mayor Bill Aiello told the Common Council’s finance committee that letters have been sent to the city’s delegation to Albany — state Assemblyman Joe Giglio, R-Gowanda; and state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, to put bills before the Legislature to grant the city the right to levy a hotel occupancy tax on short-term rentals. Also called a bed tax, the fee would be applied to bills for rentals including hotels and owner-rented properties such as those found on Airbnb.
“The process has been started,” Aiello said, added the bills will now be drafted and go through the process to become law.. “Once we get the bill numbers … we have to pass a local law asking the Senate and Assembly to pass those bills.”
A local law will require published notifications, as well as a public hearing and approval from the Common Council, giving legislators and residents a chance to voice their opinions.
“We’re on step 1 right now, and we’ll move to step 2,” the mayor said.
First proposed in 2020, the idea was discussed again this winter as city officials debated tax and fee increases to cover rising costs.
Cattaraugus County received around $111,000 in bed tax in 2019 on city rentals — at a 5% tax rate, the city could see similar returns, officials said in 2020. Countywide, around $1 million was collected that year, allocated by the county Legislature for tourism expenses. While some municipalities use such revenue for specific purposes, it may also be used for general fund operating expenses.
At that time, officials noted that bed taxes only apply to those who are staying in hotels, and those guests are generally not city residents.
Funds from a bed tax are not included in the city’s 2023-24 budget, passed in April and going into effect June 1.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the committee also forwarded on a discussion on changes to the city’s homeowner sidewalk program for further discussion in the Committee of the Whole.
Currently, the program allows for residents to hire their own contractor and seek reimbursement or have the city use a competitively bid contractor and then repay the city. Department of Public Works Director Robert Thompson noted that waiting for payment from residents would tie up thousands of dollars, and in some cases lead to the city placing tax liens on properties.
He recommended the city only use its contractor for one- and two-block jobs, with residents fronting the cost for larger jobs and then seeking reimbursement.
Other changes were also included, such as increasing the reimbursement to up to $7.50 per square foot of concrete, in line with the city’s bid contract price, while still capping reimbursements at $1,000 per property. He also recommended requiring residents to receive sidewalk permits in line with non-program sidewalk replacements. The DPW director will also be tasked with identifying and citing sidewalks that are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and a five-year repayment program for city-replaced sidewalks under an order to remedy was also removed.