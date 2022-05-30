OLEAN — Olean took some time Monday to remember fallen service members — not only those from wartime, but even long after leaving service.
More than 100 people attended the ceremony in Lincoln Park on a summer-like Monday afternoon, which featured the Olean High School band and chorus, as well as various speakers
“They gave the ultimate for what our country is all about — home of the free because of the brave,” said Legion Post 530 Second Vice Commander Conrad Tincher, a Navy veteran who served as master of ceremonies.
Post 530 Commander Jim Farmer shared his recollections of his service in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1980s and 1990s — a time of relative peace but not without loss among the Marines.
“Memorial Day is not about picnics and parades — but there’s nothing wrong with celebrating our way of life,” he said. “It is about remembrance... From the American Revolution to the War on Terror, more than 1 million American veterans have given the ultimate sacrifice ... we must share their legacies and tell their stories.”
For fellow marines he knew who died in the service — such as the 19 killed in a 1989 helicopter accident in South Korea that but for an incorrect radio frequency Farmer would have been on, or the 23 marines killed in Operation Desert Storm — “I don’t dwell on their loss — I dwell on their smiles, their gut-wrenching laughs and the crazy crap we used to do. It eases the pain.”
Farmer, who served almost 10 years, had a special message for attendees — “Not all casualties happen in conflict during battle.”
In 2016, a fellow marine and a dear friend committed suicide, Farmer said, which drew his personal attention to the fact that veterans are more than 50% more likely to take their own lives than non-veteran adults.
“That’s what made me seek out counseling,” the Gulf War veteran said. “His wife said one day a switch flipped for him. I didn’t want my switch to flip.”
Della Moore, director of the African American Center for Cultural Development, said that during her research one of the earliest observances of a Memorial Day-like commemoration was just after the Civil War. Recently-freed slaves, unhappy with the mass grave used to bury United States troops who died at a prison, chose to rebury the dead in dignified graves. The community then marked their efforts with a celebration of their liberty.
“We should all feel in our hearts gratitude” like those freed slaves, Moore said.
Mayor Bill Aiello encouraged attendees to look beyond the holiday.
“We should honor their memories every day,” Aiello said, noting the 113 names on the wall in the entryway to the Olean Municipal Building record the city’s dead from World War I to the Vietnam War. Meanwhile, down the hall is the Exchange Club’s Freedom Shrine, including documents such as Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe’s Christmas letter to his men during the Battle of the Bulge detailing his resolve to not surrender, responding to the Germans with the word “Nuts!”.
The Rev. Kim Rossi provided the invocation and benediction for the ceremony. She asked God and attendees to remember the fallen, and asked the Almighty to “Lead us toward a world where we never know war,” she said.