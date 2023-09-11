OLEAN — More than two decades after the deadliest terror attacks on American soil, Oleanders joined together Monday evening in remembrance.
A parade of first responders including units from city police and fire stations, volunteer fire departments in neighboring communities, and state and county law enforcement agencies, traveled along North Union Street to Lincoln Park, where a ceremony was held. Olean American Legionnaire Craig Neuland, sergeant at arms, welcomed the more than 70 attendees and gave a timeline of the history of the observance.
On Sept. 11, 2001, four commercial airliners were hijacked by Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorists. Two planes struck No. 1 and No. 2 World Trade Center in New York, then the tallest structures in the city. A third struck the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., while a fourth crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against hijackers.
In New York, an estimated 2,606 people were killed on the ground, including 2,192 civilians and 412 first responders. At the Pentagon, 125 people were killed, about half of those active military personnel. Another 265 fatalities were recorded on the four planes that crashed in the attacks. Even more died of illnesses in the following years after exposure to carcinogens at the attack sites — either escaping with their lives or helping with cleanup efforts.
The people of that day are “the icons that inspire us,” said the Rev. Kim Rossi in her invocation, adding that along with uniting the country, the day helped Americans “discern what really matters, let go of what doesn’t.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, noted the importance of educating children about the day and how Americans became united, if only for a brief time.
“There is so much division,” he said, looking to the bravery of those who fought in the Global War on Terror and the first responders who risked their lives to save others that day as inspiration. “We need to take pause and remember America is great, America is the greatest nation on earth.”
State Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, recalled watching the events on television in his downtown Buffalo office more than two decades ago.
“We watched it all fall apart in front of us,” he said, remembering that even “when you walked outside, there were no planes in the air.”
“Twenty years later, there are still people dying,” Giglio said, noting that mysterious illnesses and cancers have plagued those present for the attacks and in the aftermath. “Now we need to make sure those people get what they need.”
Among the lessons learned that day, Giglio noted “we learned we have to be ever vigilant. We learned to be ever-ready.”
“It’s hard to believe 9/11 was 22 years ago,” Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said. “Those staggering events happened almost a generation ago.”
The mayor noted that many of those in attendance were not born yet or were too young to remember the horrors of the attacks.
“Our job is to teach them,” Aiello said, “that America was brave, that America moved quickly.”
Legion 1st Vice Commander and former Olean police captain James Tambash escorted city Fire Chief Eric Maurouard and city Police Chief Ron Richardson to the flagpole to raise the flag and set a memorial wreath. “America the Beautiful” was performed, followed by a firing squad salute and a performance of “Taps.”