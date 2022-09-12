OLEAN — With a generation growing up without the live images of the 9/11 terror attacks “seared in our memories,” officials called on those to remember to make sure our youth never forget.

More than 100 people attended the memorial service on Sunday at Lincoln Park to mark the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, which claimed 2,977 lives, not counting deaths from suicide, or cancer and other ailments related to their exposures at the sites in the aftermath.

