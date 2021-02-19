OLEAN — A 44-year-old Olean man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Tuesday to serve one year in the county jail for drug possession.
Raymond G. Shaffer was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz for his conviction of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to District Attorney Lori P. Rieman.
The incident occurred on Dec. 19, 2019, in the city of Olean, when the defendant knowingly possessed a controlled substance.
Also sentenced was Kayla Onuffer, 28, of Salamanca.
She was sentenced to six months in the county jail for her conviction of second-degree promoting prison contraband, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on Sept. 21 in the jail.
Ismar Sevillano, 25, of Salamanca, was sentenced to five years’ probation and 120 hours of community service for his conviction to second-degree attempted assault, a class E felony. The incident occurred on Sept. 17 in the city of Salamanca.
The judge also accepted four guilty pleas.
John Pasinski, 39, presently incarcerated in the county jail, pleaded to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony; first-degree promoting prison contraband, a class D felony and first-degree attempted escape, a class E felony.
The incidents occurred on Nov. 11 and Dec. 21 in the city of Salamanca and the town of Little Valley, respectively, when the defendant possessed methamphetamine and later attempted to escape from a detention facility. Sentencing is scheduled for April 26
Patrick Lounsbury, 25, presently in the county jail, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor and criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor.
The incidents occurred on July 27 and Oct. 24, respectively, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant intentionally or recklessly damages the property of a person for whose protection, a duly served order of protection was issued by the court in this state. Sentencing is scheduled for April 26.
Christopher Kirk, 36, of Bradford, Pa., pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired by drugs, to satisfy a pending indictment. The incident occurred on Nov. 12 in the town of Carrollton. Sentencing is scheduled for May 24.
Derek W. Tyler-Lockwood, 30, of Cuba, but presently incarcerated in the county jail, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. The incident occurred on Sept. 9 in the city of Olean.
Also, Tyler-Lockwood pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class E felonies; third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.
The incidents occurred on May 22, May 29, Aug. 18, Aug. 26, Sept. 7 and Sept. 17 in the towns of Hinsdale and Portville and the city of Salamanca, when the defendant, acting jointly and in concert with another, possessed stolen property valued at more than $3,000. Sentencing is scheduled for April 26.