OLEAN — An Olean man was apprehended on a warrant for allegedly violating federal supervision last week.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office deputies reported Monday that they apprehended Luke M. Wenke, 31, Wednesday evening based on a warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service for violation of supervision.
According to federal court records, a violation petition was filed in federal court in Buffalo on Tuesday, resulting in a warrant being issued for Wenke's arrest. He appeared in federal court on Thursday and was released with additional conditions of release, including deleting his Twitter account, refraining from any communications with any legal professionals believed to be in Minnesota, and weekly reports to the probation office.
Prosecutors sought to have Wenke remanded back into custody, but the motion was denied.
He is set to return to federal court on June 6.
Wenke was initially charged Jan. 28, 2022, with using interstate communications to threaten another person.
Prosecutors accused Wenke of threatening a Minnesota criminal defense attorney — the victim had been representing an acquaintance of Wenke on a federal terrorism charge, and Wenke sent more than 76 emails, a voicemail and two phone calls, and visited the law firm. Several of the communications referenced Wenke’s possession of firearms and/or his familiarity with explosives, and an email appeared to indicate that Wenke would assault the victim.
Further communications included threatening language, as well as an aerial view of the victim’s house and a map with directions from Olean to the residence.
He pleaded guilty in April 2022 and was sentenced in August to 18 months in federal prison. He was released March 31, according to Bureau of Prisons records.
Wenke, a former chairman of the Cattaraugus County Libertarian Party, also previously sought the national chairmanship for the party. He ran for Cattaraugus County coroner in 2019, receiving 500 votes, or 3%. The Libertarian party has since disassociated itself from Wenke due to his behavior prior to September 2020.