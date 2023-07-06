OLEAN — Gerald Zimmerman retired as director of the Cattaraugus County Probation Department in 2019 after more than 30 years on the job.
On Saturday, Zimmerman, 71, will be ordained as a minister in the Lutheran Church in a late-morning ceremony at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Laurens Street, presided over by Bishop Lee M. Miller II of the Syracuse Lutheran Synod.
The Rev. Derek Cheek, who was pastor at Immanuel Lutheran for 14 years and Zimmerman’s supervisor during his internship, will be principal speaker at the ordination.
Zimmerman said he was “very excited my nephew Dan Gattuso, who converted to Judaism, will read from the Scriptures” during the service.
Zimmerman was raised in the Roman Catholic Church, but joined the Lutheran Church when his and his wife Linda Edstrom’s daughter, Martha, was growing up, and they thought they should all go to the same church.
A number of local clergy of different faiths as well as Lutheran ministers from Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties will participate in Zimmerman’s ordination.
Zimmerman’s journey from probation director to Lutheran minister has been a busy one. His home church has been Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean.
He’s completed a 72-hour master’s program at United Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania — mostly Zoom online classes, thanks to COVID-19. “It was sometimes a struggle,” he admitted.
During his four years of study, Zimmerman was also serving as an intern and pastor at Bethel Lutheran Church in Portville and Shepherd of the Valley in Wellsville.
“I would go to church in Portville for the 8:30 a.m. service and right afterward drive to Wellsville as fast as I could for the 10:30 service,” Zimmerman said. “There are also nursing home and home (visits) and Communion to the homebound,” he said.
COVID hurt churches because they were shut down, Zimmerman said. “We taught some older people how to do Zoom, then I took Communion to them afterward.”
Zimmerman has been assigned to continue his ministry at the Portville and Wellsville churches. “After four years with the two congregations, I fell in love with them,” he said. “These people have become my heart.”
Just as Zimmerman felt a “nudge” toward the Lutheran ministry when he retired from the Probation Department, he felt something pulling him toward the two congregations. “You have to follow it,” he added.
Both are small congregations, between 60 and 70 families.
There are similarities between being a pastor and a probation director, he said. “I am trying to restore people. I want to do this (minister) as long as I can. My focus is that we all need to be opening doors to other faiths and denominations.”