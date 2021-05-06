Olean local’s inclusive theater group presenting new virtual play

OLEAN — Following the success of “Zoomdemic” in March, a local’s online theater group now presents a new play about autism.
Formed by local actress Anna Bush, the Spoonie Theater showcases productions that are inclusive, particularly for people with disabilities.
Their newest play is “Maxwell’s Understanding,” by Matteo Esposito, is about autism and was released on the Spoonie Theater YouTube channel on May 1.
The play, directed by Bush, is unique because it deals with autism and employment and was written by Esposito, who has autism.
“The main thing is the message of the play,” she said. “We hope that Maxwell’s Understanding helps others understand autism more.”
The cast includes all actors who were in “Zoomdemic,” Tyler Boxhorn of Buffalo and Alexander Sanders and Annette DeVitt, both of New Jersey. Esposito, who is also serving as the autism consultant, is from Canada.
“We just did a couple of rehearsals and then recorded the show,” Bush said. “It is only about 5 minutes long, and when you do a virtual show, you can have the lines up so it did not require a lot of rehearsing.”
Bush said she belongs to several theater groups on Facebook and she met Esposito in one of the groups.
“He was asking the group if anybody would like to produce his play on autism,” she recalled. “I immediately was drawn to it because the idea of Spoonie Theater is to be inclusive.”
Because they had worked together before, Bush said the cast and crew were great together. She said they decided to use virtual backgrounds in this show, so they all learned how to set up green screens.
Bush said having Esposito serve as the production’s autism consultant was helpful because she was concerned about doing a proper job in representing a person with autism. She said they hope people will be interested in learning about autism and in supporting Spoonie Theater, which seeks to be inclusive.
“We do captioning with the show, and the whole idea of Spoonie Theater is to change the way we do theatrical productions so that more folks can participate,” she said. “I personally am unable to keep up with a traditional rehearsal schedule due to my disabilities.”
The name Spoonie Theater comes from Spoon Theory, which explains the extreme and unpredictable fatigue that comes with a variety of chronic illnesses, Bush said. And as far as she knows, there are no other theater groups that specifically set out to accommodate people with disabilities.
“In addition to being inclusive as we recruit casts and crews for the shows, we are also looking for plays written by people from marginalized groups so we can amplify their voices,” she added.
The show is up on the Spoonie Theater YouTube channel now and will run two weeks. There is no admission charge, but the group encourages making donations to the playwright’s PayPal if they are able. The link will also be up on the Spoonie Theater Facebook page.
For more information, email SpoonieTheater@gmail.com.