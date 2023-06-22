At their last meeting for the Lion year, the Olean Lions Club recently presented four Bert Dohl Memorial Scholarships to seniors from Olean High School and Allegany-Limestone High School.
The Lions Club also presented a Robert J. Uplinger award to Lion Bruce Kenney.
The recipients from the Allegany-Limestone High School were: Madison Callen, Michaella Rhodes and Zin Sharbaugh. The recipient from Olean High School was Joseph Harasta. Each recipient received $500 and a certificate.
Bert Dohl was a 65 plus year Lion and local attorney who passed away a couple years ago. These scholarships are in his memory.
Robert J. Uplinger was a past Lions International president from the Syracuse Lions Club in 1971-1972. He was instrumental in establishing the Lions Day at the United Nations. The award honors outstanding Lions, non-Lions or organizations who perform exemplary service to a club, district, or community. These honorees possess the highest examples of Lionistic character, ideals, purpose and service. The award is presented in recognition of the recipient’s service.
Lion Bruce Kenney was surrounded by his family at the dinner. Lion Bruce had been a member of the Salamanca Lions Club and the Olean Lions Club since 2012.
His accomplishments stemmed from being Santa Claus for many years and also being chairman for many years of Euchre tournaments through the Hamilton Court #2, Order of the Amaranth /Olean Lions Club.
The tournaments are held twice a year with the monies from these tournaments going to diabetes research and veterans.