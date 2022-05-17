OLEAN — Author and professor Eric Pallant will present a talk about the 6,000-year history of sourdough bread at the Olean Public Library at 7 p.m. May 25.
The author will draw from science, history, and culinary geography while sharing recipes and sourdough starters. Copies of his new book, “Sourdough Culture: A History of Bread Making From Ancient to Modern Bakers,” will be available for purchase.
Describing himself as a “serious amateur baker,” Pallant teaches environmental science at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa. He has spent the past several decades learning how to bake bread and studying how bread is made all over the world. “In complete refutation of spontaneous generation and one thousand years of church dogma,” he writes in his book, “Pasteur concluded that yeast, like other microscopic fungi, bacteria, molds, and their ilk, was as omnipresent as God. It floated about us on currents of air, covering every surface in an invisible but unmitigated film.”
Pallant is an award-winning professor and a two-time Fulbright Scholar. He currently serves as the Christine Scott Nelson Endowed Professor of Environmental Science and Sustainability at Allegheny College. He is acknowledged for his skill in weaving research narratives into compelling stories for the Gresham Lecture Series, London, bread symposia, podcasts, and articles for magazines such as Gastronomica, Sierra, and Science.
The program is free and open to the public. To learn more, contact the library at 372-0200 or by email at programming@oleanlibrary.org.