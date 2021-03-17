OLEAN — A new fire truck got a tentative OK from aldermen on Tuesday during budget talks, but other projects and a small tax increase are still being ironed out.
The Common Council’s finance committee met virtually on Tuesday to review capital projects in Mayor Bill Aiello’s proposed $25.68 million 2021-22 city budget. The budget, due April 15 for a June 1 start, includes a 1.31% increase in the property tax levy — around $100,000.
During discussions, Alderman David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, recommended officials find a way to reduce expenditures by that amount to keep taxes flat for a second budget in a row.
“I just feel that with COVID-19, and people being laid off and with Siemens being shut down, we should seriously look at how far down we can go in this budget close to a 0% increase,” he said.
The idea did not get much traction from other aldermen, who noted that a small increase in line with the state-mandated property tax cap could save the city from higher hikes in the future.
“I just fear that we could be setting ourselves up for failure the same way that people thought it was a great idea to never raise water rates in the ‘80s or ‘90s,” said the council president, John Crawford, D-Ward 5.
Between 1980 and 2000, water rates were flat in 12 budgets, while sewer rates were either flat or decreased every year in the 1990s. That led to large spikes later, with water rates rising as much as 63% a year and sewer rates rising up to 60% through the 2000s.
The largest increases in the mayor’s proposed budget come from negotiated raises with city employees’ unions and a mandated bump in retirement contributions announced recently due to lost value of the stock market, Crawford noted, with retirement benefits jumping more than $360,000.
“Part of my job, sometimes our jobs, is to deliver unfavorable news,” he said, adding he would rather see cuts to decrease the $500,000 of surplus funds being used to balance the budget.
Alderman Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, echoed Crawford’s sentiments.
“It looks good in the paper, and it sounds good to say, ‘Yeah, we did this,’ but the average property owner — what’s that going to save them? Tens of dollars?”
City Auditor Fred Saradin said the average household property tax bill would increase between $10 and $15 under the budget.
SEVERAL PROJECTS and major purchases were discussed Tuesday, including a new fire truck and other vehicles.
The largest purchase is $625,000 for a new pumper fire truck, which alderman informally told Aiello to order from the manufacturer. A lead time of 16 to 18 months is expected, and aldermen said they will work out the bonding for the fire truck along with other purchases including $390,000 for a vacuum truck to clear drains and sewer blockages; $218,000 for a new street sweeper, and $140,000 for a new front-end loader.
Saradin noted that there is around $150,000 in the city’s general fund contingency — an emergency allocation in the budget which, if unspent for its original purpose, typically gets spent on equipment purchases or special projects by the council before the end of the budget year.
In addition, there is $75,000 in contingency funds for each the water and sewer funds which can be used to help cover equipment if it is used on the water or sewer systems.
The budget proposal includes $572,000 for capital projects including:
• $75,000 to go with a $50,000 capital fund to pay for a future city-wide property revaluation project, expected to cost more than $300,000.
• $36,000 to replace the power generator at Fire Station 1, which would power the city’s emergency radio communications through power outages.
• $37,000 for concrete apron repairs at both fire stations.
• $90,000 for restriping Main Street near Center Street, First Street, Laurens Street, and Spring Street.
• $100,000 for work repairing 3,300 square feet of eight brick streets.
• $150,000 to cover consulting fees for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative-funded South Union Street project.
• $50,000 in seed money to revitalize Forness Park as matching funds for grant applications.
• $25,000 for a digital sign in War Vets Park.
• $9,000 to cover the initial expenses of bumper cars for the ice rink at William O. Smith Recreation Center.
One project is not included in that figure, a $30,000 to $100,000 allocation, would help fund renovations at Central Fire Station.
The committee will meet again March 30 for more discussions. Crawford encouraged aldermen to go through the budget and recommend areas for adjustment.