OLEAN — A West State Street business has a new owner after a multimillion dollar transaction in November.
Cattaraugus County property records indicate that BBG North LLC of Williamsville has sold ownership of the West State Street KFC and Taco Bell fast food restaurant to Numen Properties LLC of La Palma, Calif. The three properties making up the site — 903, 907 and 913 W. State St. — were sold and filed on Nov. 23 for $4.03 million.
Erie County property records indicate that Numen also purchased a Taco Bell/KFC store in Springville for $2.23 million in November.
This is not the first recent sale for the site. The three properties were last sold in 2018 by Riverdale Olean LLC for $2.63 million.
The site has been a fast food restaurant since 1968, first opened as a Col. Sanders Southern Fried Chicken drive-in. A new 3,120-square-foot building was constructed in 2007.
County tax records indicate that, combined, the properties are assessed at just over $711,000. County tax records show the sales value is not usable to calculate property taxes, indicating the franchise rights were part of the transaction.
The transaction is the largest in the city in several months. Only the sales of the former Siemens Energy plant to Cimolai-HY in September for $7.25 million and the $21 million sale of Park Centre Development to Buffalo-based Ellicott Development in January topped the dollar amount.
KFC and Taco Bell are owned by Yum! Brands, as well as Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill brands. A return of one of the firm’s other brands to the area has yet to be confirmed after several have started construction in the Buffalo area.
Seventeen Pizza Hut restaurants from Elmira to Niagara Falls — including those on North Union Street in Olean and in the town of Yorkshire — were permanently closed April 22, 2020, after Liverpool-based operator Hospitality Restaurant Group shuttered all of its locations. At the time, YUM! Brands officials reported new franchisees were expected to come to the New York region, and officials did not rule out a return to the area.
In June, new franchise holder Maruti Empire of Waterdown, Ontario, confirmed four locations in the Buffalo area were under construction and 10 are planned for Western New York. All new locations are expected to be takeout-only service.
According to the firm’s website, it manages more than 50 franchises of four brands, including Pizza Hut and Subway.
The former Olean site, at 610 N. Union St., was sold to CAP6 LLC of Middleburg, Va., for $400,000 in October 2021. While for sale signs have been taken down and the property was painted over the summer, no other signs of redevelopment have been reported.
Several Pizza Hut locations remain in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania, including in Warren, Bradford and Wellsboro. Only two Pizza Hut Express locations inside Target stores in the greater Buffalo area remain in Western New York.