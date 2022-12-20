KFC and Taco Bell

The KFC and Taco Bell fast food restaurant at 903 W. State St. in Olean was sold in November, according to Cattaraugus County Office of Real Property and GIS records released this month.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — A West State Street business has a new owner after a multimillion dollar transaction in November.

Cattaraugus County property records indicate that BBG North LLC of Williamsville has sold ownership of the West State Street KFC and Taco Bell fast food restaurant to Numen Properties LLC of La Palma, Calif. The three properties making up the site — 903, 907 and 913 W. State St. — were sold and filed on Nov. 23 for $4.03 million.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social