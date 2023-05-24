OLEAN — It may be at least a year before another large-scale solar project comes up for review in Olean after a moratorium was imposed Tuesday.
The Common Council voted 6-0 to approve a one-year moratorium on all large-scale solar projects on Tuesday, citing a need to draft updated laws and a comprehensive plan. During that time, the city will not accept building permit, variance or special use permit applications for such facilities.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, was absent.
Aldermen echoed needs to update the city’s solar development law, last updated in 2015 — and a moratorium will grant the city the time it needs to do the work.
“I’m 100% for renewables, but at the same time I realize that we need to have our codes in place for the city so we just don’t have people popping up things,” said Vernon Robinson, I-Ward 6. “We have to be able to protect the city’s properties.”
J.R. Bennion, R-Ward 1, said, “I have no problem with having the one year — not looking to continue it after that time. I think one year is plenty of time to get this turned around.”
“I agree,” Robinson said. “I think we can get our codes in place in one year.”
Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, said the “restrictions on such a moratorium are very stringent. One of the reasons is to develop our comprehensive plan.”
The city’s comprehensive plan — a $100,000 effort funded with state and county assistance — aims to provide a planning document for future development. The current 20-year document expires in 2025 and is outdated.
Bennion noted a comment during the public hearing on the law indicating that the city may use the moratorium as a long-term ban. However, he said, such a use of the moratorium can end with Albany stepping in.
“If you continuously extend these, solar developers can appeal to the state,” Bennion said, noting the state “has in fact overridden municipalities’ moratoriums, thus allowing it if the moratorium duration and even the comprehensive plan that comes out is too restrictive to solar energy.”
The law does not include smaller systems of up to 4,000 square feet including the solar collecting system and related infrastructure. The city code classifies freestanding units on the ground and on rooftops the same way — prohibiting the owner of a large structure would be prohibited from placing solar panels to cover a larger roof area.
The law allows the city to extend the moratorium indefinitely, as well as allowing it to terminate it early after new local legislation regulating the developments is in place.
No new large-scale projects have been proposed in the city, but several have been identified in neighboring municipalities such as the town of Olean.
Three solar projects have been built in the city, sited on brownfields in North Olean. The project began in 2017, covering three sites and rated at around 11 megawatts.
Those projects operate to benefit certain local energy users — including the city of Olean, Olean General Hospital and St. Bonaventure University — with credits toward electricity bills. The city’s credits have been worth over $250,000 to date, with much of the benefit sitting untouched due to errors in applying the credits toward new accounts, which were identified during the spring budget process.
The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency has induced around a dozen projects in the county, but has had a moratorium on new incentive deals due to a perceived limited return on investments in many community solar projects, unlike the projects that were completed in Olean that directly benefit nonprofits and governments.
During the public hearing on the local law, Pab Sungenis of the Oak Hill neighborhood urged the city to move forward with developing more renewable energy.
“Solar energy ... is not a cure-all,” Sungenis said, “but it’s a smart addition to what we have now.”
He noted a town in New Jersey he formerly called home has made significant investments in solar energy and now sees far lower energy bills than in Olean and has decommissioned a coal-fired power plant as it is no longer needed.
He said that the moratorium “benefits no one in the city, it will hurt industrial development,” and will stymie new job creation.