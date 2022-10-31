Intandem playground rendering

An artist's rendering of an early plan for an accessible playground created for Intandem. Such equipment is being planned for a site at the Intandem Solutions campus adjacent to Marcus Park in Olean. 

 Image provided

OLEAN — A partnership to bring more inclusive playground equipment to the West End’s children is moving ahead, officials reported.

Intandem leaders, including CEO Mari Howard and Chief Development Officer Larry Sorokes invited city officials and the local media to a meeting last week to go over the status of the project as planning kicks off in earnest. The playground is part of a joint planning effort to improve Marcus Park and the adjacent Intandem Solutions site for the community, as well as connecting both to the Allegheny River Valley Trail. The city and nonprofit began working together formally on the project in April.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social