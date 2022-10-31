OLEAN — A partnership to bring more inclusive playground equipment to the West End’s children is moving ahead, officials reported.
Intandem leaders, including CEO Mari Howard and Chief Development Officer Larry Sorokes invited city officials and the local media to a meeting last week to go over the status of the project as planning kicks off in earnest. The playground is part of a joint planning effort to improve Marcus Park and the adjacent Intandem Solutions site for the community, as well as connecting both to the Allegheny River Valley Trail. The city and nonprofit began working together formally on the project in April.
Intandem officials said their budget is $500,000, with around $200,000 set aside over the years by the former ReHabilitation Center Foundation to fund entertainment and recreation for those who use the agency’s services. Since the partnership was announced in April, donations and events have raised another $110,000 toward the project.
“It’s really a very exciting position to be in,” Sorokes said, and fundraising efforts will continue.
Howard said the recreation opportunities for those with disabilities are limited — a situation exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing difficulties which limited out-of-home opportunities even further.
But it’s not just about those who live at Intandem houses, she stressed.
“It only takes a few times loading a wheelchair to realize what it takes for a family,” Howard said, adding families with children with disabilities go through a lot to get to any park, and “they can play on one piece of equipment — if they’re lucky.
“I want normalcy for all the families, no matter what level of ability,” she said. “It should be the entire community embracing these people… these people can’t be part of the community if we don’t think about how their bodies work.”
Originally, Intandem planned a park along Constitution Avenue, but the Intandem Solutions site — formerly SubCon Industries — would be ideal as a connector to the Allegheny River Valley Trail system, Howard said, as it allows families to access the site by foot, bike or wheelchair without having to make a car trip.
The city’s part in the project was the brainchild of council member Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, who represents the area. In February he proposed an improvement project to Marcus Park, including upgraded playground and walking trail facilities.
“I really didn’t think it would grow any legs at all,” he said, but after Intandem reached out to tie in to the project, he got excited about the potential.
Robinson said his wife used to work at the Rehabilitation Center, and he has spent time in the group homes run by the agency — which increased his appreciation for the challenges those individuals face in the community.
“You take it for granted,” he said.
Mayor Bill Aiello said a piece of equipment designed for those with disabilities has been installed at King Street Park, and “we’ve seen dividends up there already.
“This is going to start happening at all of our parks,” he said. “In 10 years, we’re going to see major changes in all of our parks.”
Aiello noted the city is almost ready to get design help on its part of the project.
“We’ve been authorized by the council to put out an RFP for the design,” he said.
The council committed $50,000 to an inclusive playground, which Aiello said will go toward efforts at Marcus Park.