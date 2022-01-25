OLEAN — Northwest Bank is planning to close multiple branches this spring, including its only branch in Cattaraugus County.
The Columbus, Ohio-based bank announced in its quarterly report on Monday that officials plan to close 12% of locations — amounting to around 20 sites — in April. The news comes about a year after the chain closed 44 branches in December 2020.
Company officials reported to the Times Herald that the Olean branch, at 2513 W. State St., is part of the closures.
“Our Olean office will permanently close at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 11,” said Melanie Clabaugh, vice president and communications manager for Northwest Bank. “We are making every effort to reassign our employees within our retail network and corporate departments, and will continue to work closely with management to identify open positions for placement. Employees who are not retained will be offered a severance package for their years of dedicated service.”
Officials reported the closures are tied to decreased in-person visits to banks across the network.
“In 2020, our desire for convenience through technology became a need when the outbreak of COVID-19 forced the closure of bank retail branches around the world, including our own,” Clabaugh said. “During this time, customer reliance on digital channels like online and mobile banking and our network of ATMs increased — which also increased the level of comfort our customers have in using and expecting more from these channels.”
The branch is the only one located in Cattaraugus County, while several branches are located in McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania. Nearby branches are found in Shinglehouse, Bradford and Smethport, Pa. Currently, there are 33 locations in New York, most in the Jamestown, Buffalo and Rochester areas.
Founded in Bradford, Pa., in 1896, the bank moved its headquarters to Warren, Pa., in 1974. The headquarters moved to Columbus in 2021. As of Dec. 31, the firm operated 162 banking locations and eight freestanding drive-through locations from New York to Indiana.
The Olean building was built in 1981, according to the Cattaraugus County real property database. Northwest Bank purchased it in March 1998, with the site previously housing a Key Bank branch.