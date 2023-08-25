OLEAN — Come on in, the ice is fine at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
Starting Monday — less than a week after the city closed the rec center pool for the season — skaters will lace up and hit the ice at the city-owned facility.
The first users, said city Youth Bureau and Recreation Department Coordinator Kris Shewairy, will be players from various hockey teams. Team users this year include Olean Area Youth Hockey, two St. Bonaventure University club teams, club teams from Alfred University and Alfred State College, the city’s men’s league, and a team from the ARG refinery in Bradford, Pa.
“It’s going to be busy this year,” Shewairy said, with more teams lined up than last season.
Other skaters can begin hitting the ice on Tuesday, he added. Public open skating opens Tuesday, with sessions set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. The rink will be open for public skating seven days a week starting after Labor Day. Entry Fees are $3 for children and senior citizens, $5 for adults, and $12 for a family of four. Skate rentals are $3 each.
Hours include:
Monday (starting Sept. 11) — Noon-2 p.m.
Tuesday — Noon-2, 3:30-5 p.m.
Wednesday — Noon-2 p.m.
Thursday — Noon-2, 3:30-5 p.m.
Friday (starting Sept. 8) — Noon-2, 3:30-5 p.m.
Saturday (starting Sept. 9) — 1-2:30, 5:30-7 p.m.
Sunday (starting Sept. 10) — 1-2:30, 5:30-7 p.m.
Skate and Shoot sessions begin Aug. 29. Youth sessions are $6, and adult sessions are $8.
Youth skate and shoot: 3:30-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Adult skate and shoot: 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday.
A pair of discount packages are available. Book passes are available for public skating, skate and shoot sessions, skate rentals and skate sharpening, and include 12 passes for the price of 10. Public ice skating season passes — which include both entry and skate rentals for the first time ever — are $120 for children and seniors, $160 for adults, and $220 for a family of four.
The center is available for birthday parties, scheduled during public ice skating sessions. The cost is $75 for up to 15 children, and $100 for 16 to 25 children. The fees include admission, skate rental and party room rental. The center is also open for school rentals. Those interested in rentals should call 373-RINK (7465).
Other activities will also begin later in the season.
“Ice bocce will begin in early October, on Thursdays from noon-2 p.m.,” Shewairy added, with learn to skate classes also to begin in October.
The city is full up on staff for the season, Shewairy said, and most advertising space on the city’s Zamboni ice conditioning machines and the rink’s dasher boards have been filled.
“We’re still looking to fill three more dasher board spots,” he said, with prospective advertisers encouraged to email reccenter@cityofolean.org.
Shewairy said the closing date has not been set yet, but is expected to be in late March or early April.
Daily updates on the programs are available online at www.cityofolean.org/departments/youth-recreation, www.facebook.com/oleanyouthrec and on Twitter @Oleanyouthrec.