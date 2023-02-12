OLEAN — Olean High School senior Madisyn Cleveland is the Reality Check Youth Ambassador of the Year for the Western Region.
The honor is awarded to young people involved in Reality Check that work to lessen the impact of tobacco use in their communities. Leaders and Reality Check youth with Tobacco-Free Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany (TF-CCA) met last week with Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, and state Sen. George Borrello’s staff at the Capitol in Albany to discuss efforts to reduce New Yorkers’ tobacco use and smoking-related deaths and disease.
Earlier in the day, Cleveland and Falconer sophomore Abby Rexroad shared details of tobacco control progress and areas of continued need since over 28,200 adult New Yorkers still die every year from smoking.
The two biggest topics of conversation were on vaping and educating on how flavors encourage young people to start using tobacco products, especially menthol, which public health professionals have stated for years “makes tobacco easier to start and harder to quit.” Cleveland and Rexroad discussed how vaping is still a huge issue amongst their peers in school.
Cleveland has been part of Reality Check for the past four years and has participated in a wide range of events, the most notable was helping the Olean Center Mall establishing a smoke- and vape-free policy which includes tobacco and cannabis products.
Her advocacy will not end after she graduates as she plans on going to college focusing on gender studies and planning on working in the community on issues surrounding domestic violence.
Reality Check New York empowers youth to become leaders in their community in exposing what they see as the manipulative and deceptive marketing tactics of the tobacco industry. The organization’s members produce change in their communities through grassroots mobilization and education.
Reality Check in this area is affiliated with Tobacco-Free Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany (CCA), a program managed by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The New York State Department of Health, Bureau of Tobacco Control funds TF-CCA to increase support for New York State’s tobacco-free norm through youth action and community engagement.
Efforts are evidence-based, policy-driven, and cost-effective approaches that decrease youth tobacco use, motivate adult smokers to quit and eliminate exposure to secondhand smoke.
