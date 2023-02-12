Olean senior named Reality Check Youth Ambassador of the Year

Olean senior Madisyn Cleveland (left) was recognized as Youth Ambassador of the Year ceremony as Assemblyman Joseph Giglio discusses the importance of young people standing up for what they believe in.

OLEAN — Olean High School senior Madisyn Cleveland is the Reality Check Youth Ambassador of the Year for the Western Region.

The honor is awarded to young people involved in Reality Check that work to lessen the impact of tobacco use in their communities. Leaders and Reality Check youth with Tobacco-Free Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany (TF-CCA) met last week with Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, and state Sen. George Borrello’s staff at the Capitol in Albany to discuss efforts to reduce New Yorkers’ tobacco use and smoking-related deaths and disease.

