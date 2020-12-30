With a social media post on Monday, Hayleigh Federowicz combined two of her passions: music and the Buffalo Bills.
The result was an overnight hit she couldn’t have expected.
Federowicz, a senior at Olean High School, recorded a minute-long song, rapping about her favorite team. Decked out in a Josh Allen No. 17 jersey, with an impressively fast delivery she rapped lines like “I warned you in April we were coming different/Allen-Diggs 2020, yeah we feelin’ significant” and “I told you Belichick couldn’t do it alone/AFC East champs, baby, give us the throne.”
It caught on with the Buffalo fanbase online — the passionate Bills Mafia — and even drew some reactions from the team itself with both the official @buffalobills Twitter Moss responding with fire emoji tweets.
Buffalo TV stations including WIVB and WGRZ featured the video and interviewed her the next morning.
“It was insane. I woke up the next morning and my phone blew up,” Federowicz told the Times Herald on Wednesday. “I had about 70,000 views on Twitter. And I gained 1000 or more followers on all of my platforms. So it was really cool to see the reaction. Especially I got a couple reactions from some of the players including Jordan Poyer, AJ Epenesa, and Zack Moss — which was really cool — along with Andre Reed.
“It was really cool to see the reaction from the community, everybody that reached out, and just seeing the impact that it had was really awesome.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the post from her @itzleale handle had more than 108,000 views and 3,000 likes on Twitter and 5,000 likes and 17,000 views on TikTok. Her profile on TikTok has 273,000 followers.
While she was thrilled to see players’ reactions, getting requests from the TV stations surprised her just as much.
“It reached a peak where about 1 in the morning, I stayed up because my phone was just blowing up, when I got those comments from Jordan Poyer and AJ Epenesa it was really cool but I think it really shocked me when I woke up the next morning and I had the news channels contacting me,” Federowicz said. “I was like ‘I really did something here’ so I would say that was probably like the most shocking moment.”
Federowicz said she only started posting on TikTok “about a year ago,” and worked up the ambition to share music she has been working on for years.
“Ever since I was in middle school I started writing just everything I thought or felt, and it really just turned into music really quickly,” she said. “But I never really shared it with anyone because it was really personal and it was more just like an outlet for me that I wasn't really willing to share.”
But by January this year, she shared her first song online. In April, she made her first Bills rap.
“This is only my second one, but I did one in April just to kind of bring some positivity with Covid-19 and everyone in quarantine,” Federowicz said. “I wanted to bring some hype and positivity for the Bills season that we were going to hopefully have. And that's kind of where that started.”
Federowicz called herself a “die hard Bills fan” since a young age, so she knows the team, at 12-3 with their first division title in 25 years, hasn’t had this kind of spotlight in her lifetime.
“We've always been like the laughing stock, we've never gotten the attention,” she said. “But with the current talent that we have and all of the success that we've been having I was like ‘I’ve got to do this.’ Because rapping for the community and the Bills Mafia is something I really love. It's a way to connect and reach out with everybody and spread some positivity and get everybody hype. And use my talent for good. And I just love the Bills and everything about it. So it's really cool to connect the two and make something positive out of it.”
Federowicz said her writing process varies for each video, but this one took parts of two days to write and record. She records on her phone with music playing in the background on a speaker.
What’s next? She plans to make another post for the Bills’ playoff campaign, but wants to take time to make sure she does it well.
“Well obviously I want to keep producing for the Mafia and for the Bills,” she said. “I love doing it. I have something I'm going to be working on for the playoffs. I'm not sure if I'm going to release anything before the Miami game because I want to put in a lot of work to make sure I get something really good for everybody before our first playoff game. So people should definitely expect something coming from me before (the) playoffs.”