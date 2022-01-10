Olean High National Honor Society inductees

New members were inducted into Olean High School’s chapter of National Honor Society on Sunday. Students are chosen based upon general excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service and character. In the front row (from left) are Lily Schena, Emma Washington, Jayde Smith and Chance Padlo; in the second row (from left) are Emma Anastasia, Naomi Hill, Ashlyn Flood, Laci Deemer, Jezerae Fayson, Sophia Burt, Hailee Zalwsky, Wilhelmina Jay-Edwards and Kyle Vroman; in the third row (from left) are Luke Carlson, Mackenzie Malloy, Connor Valenti, Maddie Graves and Lena Smith; and in the fourth row (from left) are Bryanne Cowles, Dylan DiRosa, Drew Brokaw, Jack DeRose, Thomas Bates, Cade Anastasia, Lucas Brushingham, Michelle Droney, Olivia Graham, Gavin Weseman and William Snyder. Not pictured are Emma Dwaileebe and Andrea Walker.

