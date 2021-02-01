OLEAN — During her elementary school years, Savannah Coker enjoyed reading so much that she decided she wanted to write her own book one day.
Savannah, a 16-year-old junior at Olean High School, achieved that dream by writing her first young adult science fiction fantasy titled “Deceiving Fate,” which is now available as an eBook at Amazon Books.
Her mother, Kate Coker, said she and her husband, Will, are quite proud of their daughter, who began writing her novel last year. Savannah also designed the cover of the self-published book.
“She’s always loved reading and at the beginning of her sophomore year she decided she was going to write a book,” Coker recalled. “When she first mentioned it, I just brushed it off, but she ended up going through and finding out what she needed to do for the copyright, and all the other ins and outs.”
Coker said her daughter began making plans for writing a book, and its plot, much earlier in her life.
“When she was in the fifth grade, she thought ‘I’m going to write a book,’” Coker said of her daughter. “She started making ideas and notes (at that time), but she officially started writing it in her sophomore year.”
Savannah said the book centers on the main character, Jax, who needs to stop a villain named Escavare from taking over another dimension. The only problem is that Jax doesn’t have any memories, which hinders him in stopping his enemy.
Coker said the story is a good read, and is appropriate material for young adults, as well.
“It’s a good story, I actually cried in a couple spots,” she admitted.
Coker said her late mother, Mary Ann Magnuson, who also loved to read, would have been very proud of her granddaughter.
For her part, Savannah said she had written quite a bit of her novel last year, but when schools closed for in-person classes due to the pandemic, she was compelled to complete her work and publish the book.
Savannah said she is happy to have finished the book and is continuing on with writing projects.
“I’m actually working on a couple of new ones,” she shared. “My biggest dream would be to pursue a career in writing books and being an author.”
In particular, she would like to write more science fiction books.
“I’ve written some poetry, but I think if I publish another book, it would be sci-fi fantasy or even a romance,” she continued.
Along those lines, Savannah has done quite well with poetry writing and has been involved in local poetry contests. During a recent poetry contest sponsored by the Friends of the Library at the Olean Public Library, Savannah took first place. In addition, she participated with the Poetry Out Loud competition at Olean High this year and took third place.