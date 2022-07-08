BUFFALO — Madison Carlson, a 2014 graduate of Olean High School, graduated from the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Science, receiving her medical degree.
Carlson matched for residency in psychiatry at UB, starting this month, with the training in psychiatry to go on for four years.
Her senior year at Olean High, Carlson received the Ann Lee Hancock Konneker Cutler Scholar Award to attend Ohio University and graduated in 2018, majoring in biology.
While at UB she received the Patrick Lee Foundation/Western New York Psychiatry Scholarship, awarded to a medical student planning to stay in the WNY area after training for at least five years.
At her UB Graduation Honors Convocation this past spring, she received two awards, the Farney R. Wurlitzer Prize for “outstanding work in psychiatry” and the James Platt White Society Award for “intellectual vigor and moral courage.”
Carlson is the daughter of Dr. Stephen Carlson, an anesthesiologist, and Susan Carlson, a registered nurse. The couple live in Olean.