OLEAN — They may be leaving the pack, but these 129 Olean High School graduates will be Huskies for life.
Delivering the farewell remarks, Class of 2023 co-vice president Lily Schena told her classmates to embrace all of the emotions of graduation day. Fighting through tears, she led them through one final “Hey Huskies!” chant as an entire class.
“Class of 2023, we grew up. I’m so proud of us,” Schena said. “I cannot wait to see what each of our stories become and where we end up. All of you have the capability to achieve your dreams, so never be afraid to go after what you want.”
District officials handed diplomas to 129 graduates, sending them off to an adult world that, as Co-vice president Hailee Zalwsky put it, is a vast and exciting unknown, reminding her peers to carry with them the life lessons and values they’ve learned over the past 13 years.
“As we bid farewell to the familiar, let us embrace the adventures that lie ahead with open hearts and open minds,” she said. “May your lives be filled with endless smiles, joyous laughter and an abundance of heartfelt moments that light up the world.”
OCSD Board of Education President Mary Hirsch-Schena offered several pieces of advice to the graduates as they embark on their new journeys, from looking for opportunities at every crossroad to taking the scenic route once in a while, but most importantly told them to follow their hearts and intuition.
“I have had the true privilege of knowing many of you since you were very young,” Hirsch-Schena said. “We so look forward to seeing where your adventures will take you and how each of you will make a difference.”
Graduates also received congratulations from OCSD Superintendent Dr. Genelle Morris, who just completed her first year as superintendent. Before they turn the page to their next chapters in life, Morris encouraged them to take a minute to look around and appreciate their friends, peers, teachers, mentors, family members and the whole community that helped them achieve this success.
“I want to say how incredibly proud we are of each and every one of you,” she said. “Go out and show the world what our Husky Class of 2023 is made of.”
In her address, Salutatorian Michelle Droney turned to her fellow graduates to offer them three pieces of advice as the head into the future — it’s OK to make mistakes, accept help along the way and don’t let other people’s words cut too deep.
“I am so proud to see how far everyone has come and cannot wait to see how far you will all go,” she said. “I encourage you to go enjoy your life no matter what path you choose.”
Valedictorian Chance Padlo said getting to the commencement stage means each of his peers has been successful in one way or another over the years, noting how many of them have started their own clubs, traveled to state championships for sports, competed in high-level competitions and earned thousands of dollars in scholarships.
“The term success has no one-size-fits-all definition because the definition of success can only be determined by each individual for themselves,” he said. “I wish nothing but success and prosperity for the future of the Class of 2023.”
Graduates
Abreea T. Acevedo, Quintin I. Allen, Cade W. Anastasia, Emma R. Anastasia, Logan F. Baer, Brooke E. Baker, Christopher A. Bargy, Thomas J. Bates, Jenna M. Blanchard, Jadon M. Blazejewski, Ava E. Bordonaro, Drew J. Brokaw, Lucas J. Brushingham, Sophia A. Burt, Maximilian K. Butler, Brooke A. Capito, Luke A. Carlson, Zachary M. Clayson, Madisyn M.G. Cleveland, Mercedes N. Colbert, Bryanne K. Cowles;
Kaylee R. Dann, Laci A. Deemer, Jack R. DeRose, Hudson J. Dibble, Taylor A. DiLorenzo, Dylan M. DiRosa, Aiden W. Dobson, Michelle R. Droney, Emily N. Duncan, Emma I. Dwaileebe, Alyvia J. Ehman, Jemini M. Fayson, Jezerae M. Fayson, Ashlyn M. Flood, Kaiden K. Franklin, Joshua M. Gardner, Aedan R. Gelder, Brock J. George, Samantha L. Gould, Maddox O. Guay, Randall S. Hall II, Shaun P. Harrington, Shayla M. Harrington, Dylan H. Harvey, Janelle-Ryan E. Havers, Jaedyn E. Hennard, Nicholas M. Hensel, Madison A. Herner, Wyatt J. Hewitt, Naomi K. Hill, Jacob E. Hurlburt;
Wilhelmina M. Jay-Edwards, Damien N. Johnson, Drew T. Johnson, Trevor D. Johnston, Keanna S.C. King-Rogers, Joshua P. Knight, Olivia R. Kratts, Chelsea E. Lemmer, Ariel E. Maine, Mackenzie E. Malloy, Nathaniel J. Martinelli, Kayden M. Matthews, Lillian P. May, A'marie P. McKenney, Garrett S. Meerdink, Angelina C. Mesiarik, Jared A. Morgan, Taya S. Oyer, Chance S.P. Padlo, John P. Perkins, Teagan M. Pounds, Casandra Pratt, Connor M. Proctor, Dakoda S. Puccinelli, Tavian O. Ramadhan, Ishana Y. Ramlall, Lauren A. Reed, Justin T. Richardson, Adrianna K. Riehle, Madelyn E. Sakala, Lily M. Schena, George A. Schreiber, Kaiden M. Scott, Allie M. Shoup, Jestene D. Shugars, Kasey K.J. Simon, Kristen V. Slaugenhaupt, Lena T. Smith, Siena M. Smith, William K. Snyder, James T. Stitt, Keyshawn (Key) Sullivan;
Dylan A. Tanyi, Mason J. Tanyi, Eva C. Tice, Landon V. Tilly, Connor D. Valenti, Alexander C. Vogel, Kyra D. Vroman, Andrea JB Walker, Emma N. Washington, Gavin L. Weseman, Megan R. West, Breanne A. Wetherby, Dakota L. Wilber, Jacob M. Wilkins, Gabriel A. Williams, Jacob A. Williams, Leah R. Williams, Thomas J. Witzigman, Hannah M. Woodard, Hailee A. Zalwsky.
Awards & Scholarships
Quintin I. Allen – Weston Mills Fire Department Vo-Tech Scholarship.
Emma R. Anastasia – Jack and Muriel Fogarty Memorial Scholarship, Seal of Civic Readiness Award.
Christopher A. Bargy – Walt and Ruth Reisner Endowment Fund.
Thomas J. Bates – Tyler Bihler Scholarship, JF20 Scholarship, Moose Menter Memorial Scholarship.
Jadon M. Blazejewski – Michele Krahe Peace Olean High School Scholarship, Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship.
Ava E. Bordonaro – Seal of Civic Readiness Award, American Red Cross Scholarship.
Drew J. Brokaw – City of Olean Mayor’s Scholarship, Dresser-Rand Employees Scholarship, Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston Memorial Dice Run Scholarship, Indeck Scholarship, Alfred University President’s Scholarship.
Lucas J. Brushingham – Dennis M. Napolione Scholarship, Tim Bushnell Memorial Scholarship, OHS Class of 1983 Scholarship, Louis L. Marra Memorial Scholarship, Olean High School Sports’ Booster Scholarship, J. E. Howe Educational Fund Trust.
Sophia A. Burt – Tyler Bihler Scholarship, Virginia E. Stauffer Memorial Scholarship.
Maximilian K. Butler – Jamestown Community College Unified Student Assistance Scholarship.
Brooke A. Capito – St. Bonaventure Achievement Award, Mary Elizabeth Smith Scholarship.
Luke A. Carlson – Geneseo Community Scholarship.
Madisyn M.G. Cleveland – Olean High School Alumni Association Scholarship, Elias Eade Jr. Scholarship, Hughey Family Award for Resilience, Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship.
Laci A. Deemer – Mary Elizabeth Smith Scholarship.
Jack R. DeRose – Betty Bergreen Scholarship, Big 30 Senior Classic Scholarship, St. Bonaventure University Provost Scholarship, Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award, IABBO (2023) Scholarship Recipient, 2023 NY Conference of Italian American Legislators Scholarship, Section VI Scholar Athlete All-Western New York.
Dylan M. DiRosa – DAR Award Recipient, 3rd Place NYS DECA for RFSM, 2nd Place for SkillsUSA Regionals, 1st Place for SkillsUSA States, DECA ICDC Competitor, SkillsUSA National Competitor, Seal of Civic Readiness Award.
Michelle R. Droney – New York State Academic Excellence Scholarship, Michele Foss Bartholomew Good Person Scholarship, Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award, Wellness All-Star.
Emily N. Duncan – Seal of Civic Readiness Award, Virginia E. Stauffer Memorial Scholarship, JM Hodges Educational Trust Fund.
Emma I. Dwaileebe – New York State Academic Excellence Scholarship, Signe, Svenborg, Agnes and Selma Johnson Scholarship, Ben & Rose Schwabenbauer Educational Scholarship, Olean Theatre Workshop's Leslie W. Larson Memorial Scholarship Fund, Tops Market Scholarship.
Jezerae M. Fayson – Louis W. Ensworth Charitable Foundation Trust Scholarship, St. Bonaventure University Ryan Owen Hughes Memorial Scholarship.
Ashlyn M. Flood – Virginia E. Stauffer Memorial Scholarship.
Joshua M. Gardner – St. Bonaventure Scholarship Best in Show: CA BOCES Photography.
Randall S. Hall II – National Honor Society, Harold Dutton Spotlight Student, Reilly Scholarship Award.
Shayla M. Harrington – Most Improved for Football Cheerleading.
Nicholas M. Hensel – Paul and Betty Hanson Career/Technical Scholarship.
Madison A. Herner – Mary Elizabeth Smith Scholarship.
Naomi K. Hill – Mount Holyoke College Greenwalt Scholarship, Mary Elizabeth Smith Scholarship.
Wilhelmina M. Jay-Edwards – Jamestown Community College Unified Student Assistance Scholarship.
Trevor D. Johnston – St. Bonaventure Reilly Scholarship, JM Hodges Educational Fund Trust.
Joshua P. Knight – Cattaraugus County Trappers Memorial Scholarship, Don and Bern Holcomb Memorial Scholarship, Families of Colombia-Western NY.
Olivia R. Kratts – Moose Menter Memorial Scholarship.
Chelsea E. Lemmer – Virginia E. Stauffer Memorial Scholarship.
Ariel E. Maine – The David Block Memorial Family Scholarship, Olean High School Sports’ Booster Scholarship.
Mackenzie E. Malloy – Portville American Legion Educational Award, Anthony and Gayle Iacovino Legacy Scholarship Fund, Cutco Sons and Daughters Scholarship, St. Bonaventure Friars Scholarship.
Nathaniel J. Martinelli – J. Michael Shane and City of Olean Firefighters Scholarship, Burt Scholarship, Certificate of Excellence in JCC Office Procedures, Excellence in American Government and Physical Education, James A. and Joan E. Maguire Family Scholarship.
Jared A. Morgan – J. Michael Shane and City of Olean Firefighters Scholarship, Louis W. Ensworth Charitable Foundation Trust Scholarship, Dr. Brian O’Connell Sr. Memorial Scholarship, St. Bonaventure Provost Scholarship, St. Marianne Cope Scholarship, JM Hodges Educational Fund Trust.
Chance S.P. Padlo – New York State Academic Excellence Scholarship, OHS Class of 1961 Scholarship Fund, Seal of Civic Readiness Award.
Ishana Y. Ramlall – Robert E. Hull VMD Memorial Scholarship.
Lily M. Schena – City of Olean Mayor’s Scholarship, Good Samaritan Award Fund, James M. Garvey Scholarship, Seal of Civic Readiness Award, The John Ballak Memorial Scholarship, Olean Theatre Workshop's Leslie W. Larson Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Lena T. Smith – New York State Academic Excellence Scholarship, OHS Class of 1961 Scholarship Fund, Duquesne University Academic Scholarship, Olean Area Youth Court Member Award, Virginia E. Stauffer Memorial Scholarship.
William K. Snyder – USBC Bowling Scholarship, United States Secret Service Scholarship, SUNY Cortland Merit Scholarship, SUNY Cortland Honors Program Scholarship.
Eva C. Tice – Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship.
Andrea J.B. Walker – JoAnn Wehmeyer English Scholarship.
Emma N. Washington – Olean High School Alumni Association Scholarship, Benjamin Litteer Memorial Art Scholarship, Cutco Sons and Daughters Scholarship, L.K. Foote Family Memorial Fund Trust.
Gavin L. Weseman – SUNY Oneonta: Presidential Award, SUNY Cortland: Dean’s Scholarship, SUNY Oswego: Dean’s Scholarship, SUNY Geneseo Community Scholarship, SUNY Potsdam: Presidential Award, United BOCES Teachers Association Scholarship, J. E. Howe Educational Fund Trust, Bernard Gavin Scholarship.
Leah R. Williams – Betty Bergreen Scholarship.
Hailee A. Zalwsky – Paul and Betty Hanson Career/Technical Scholarship, Herbert L. Sackett Memorial Scholarship, Seal of Civic Readiness Award, Bernard Gavin Scholarship.