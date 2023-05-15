Olean High announces valedictorian, salutatorian for 2023

OLEAN — Chance Padlo has been named valedictorian of Olean High School’s Class of 2023, while Michelle Droney has been named salutatorian.
Padlo is the son of Tracy and James Padlo and will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science.
Padlo has made high honor roll for 16 consecutive quarters from 9th to 12th grade, while taking numerous academically rigorous courses. He has been highly motivated and involved in the school’s community. He served as President of the Treasury for the Student Activities Council, and a class officer for a total of five years, in which he helped coordinate student events and proudly represented the student body.
Throughout his high school career, Padlo has also been a member of French Club, Science Club, National Honor Society, the Olean Area Youth Court, Model UN and DECA. During his involvement with Model UN, he attended numerous conferences hosted by St. Bonaventure
University, Canisius College and Williamsville High School, in which he received many best delegate awards in grades 10-12.
One of Padlo’s biggest commitments has been DECA, a CTE business organization. As a junior, he took first place at regionals and competed in the state competition, where he was elected to a New York DECA State officer position. Serving with a team of two other state officers, Chance represented and served over 6,000 DECA members across New York state during his senior year. Also in his senior year, Padlo competed at DECA’s International Conference in Orlando, Fla., where he ran for a national office position seeking to represent more than 220,000 DECA members. Although he was not elected, he was grateful for both the opportunity and the experience.
This fall, Padlo will be attending the University of Pennsylvania to study at the Wharton School of Business. He will be majoring in economics and plans to concentrate in finance and entrepreneurship.
Droney is the daughter of Michael and Sheryl Droney and will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science.
Droney has maintained her standing on the high honor roll throughout her high school career. She took a difficult course load including the New Visions Health Professions program through the Olean BOCES CTE Center and has earned numerous college credits.
Droney is the advertising coordinator of the Olean Student Activities Council and has participated in student council for many years. She is the president of the Science Club, secretary of French Club, and an honored senior member of National Honor Society. She is both the Olean chapter President and Regional President of Regions 11 & 13 for DECA and placed third place overall in the Regional DECA conference. She was a part of the founding team of the Internatus Business Club and served as the Chief Marketing Director.
Droney did not only reign in her academic clubs, but Michelle was also named the Most Valuable Player in her senior season of girls varsity volleyball and earned Most Improved, the Sportsmanship Award and the Coaches Award in the past. She helped lead her team in their victorious run during the 2021 season where they won the Section VI Class B title. Droney scored a career high of 18 kills in one game. Since then, Michelle has scored in the top 10 volleyball players in Olean’s history for overall career kills. She also plays volleyball for Octane.
Droney will attend SUNY Binghamton University in the fall with a major in integrative neuroscience on the pre-health track. She will advance her volleyball career and play club volleyball at Binghamton. She plans to go to medical school and become a doctor in the future.