OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce (GOACC) will host the Health Home Fitness Expo beginning this Friday at the Good Times Events Center, 800 E. State St.
The expo is designed to inspire individuals with countless ideas on enhancing their health and fitness, as well as recreational aspirations. Show goers will be able to talk to a number of area experts and learn about home, health, fitness and more — all in one place.
The expo is scheduled for April 22-24 with hours on Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year’s show will feature no admission cost but encourages all expo goers to enter the basket raffles for $10/sheet. More than 50 items will be raffled off with most products or gift certificates for service from the expo vendors.
The vendors will be located on the main floor as well as the second-floor space, with the elevator available for those needing assistance.
Earlier this month, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce COO Meme Yanetsko said the show was moved from the William O. Smith Recreation Center arena to Good Times of Olean Events Center due to lower-than-expected vendor sign-ups.
“The Rec Center is the size of an ice skating rink and can maintain 108 booth spaces,” Yanetsko said. “The Good Times Events Center is a great fit for the more than forty vendors our expo has lined up. We have a wide variety of home, sports and fitness/health vendors — it’s a great mix.”
Also expo goers will have an opportunity to attend and learn and make and take. The meeting space in The Point area at Good Times Events Center will be the location for all demos/talks.
Specials at this year’s Expo include Saturday – the first 200 customers to the expo will receive a reusable grocery tote bag courtesy of the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York; Sunday – the first 100 customers to the expo will receive either a flower pot or a 50 basil pot courtesy of Miller’s Farm Market.
Also, the Cattaraugus County Health Department will have COVID tests available for free to pick up at their booth. GOACC booths will also be selling their chili vessels from their Chili Crawl as a fundraiser for WNY Heroes.
From windows and flooring to hiking, yoga to natural medicine and much more, the Home Show, presented by GOACC and its 44 Corporate Sponsors, is an individual’s all-access pass to home and personal improvements.
For more information on the Olean Home Show, please call the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at (716) 372-4433 or email member@oleanny.com.
Vendors will include: Metro Mattress; Suburban Propane; Allegany Mountain Resort; Dana Boser LMT; Burch’s Custom Woodworks; Clearwater Systems; NYS Office of Unclaimed Funds; Landquest; Good for the Spirits / Suzy Woo; Staci Werlau State Farm Agency; Cutco Ka-Bar Visitors Center; Olean Medical Group; ERA Team VP Real Estate; Crandall’s Memorials; Modern Window; Kellner, LLC; Aquaria Salon and Spa; Glow Brand Boiler / Air Max Air Handles; MJ Painting — Flooring Division; Cattaraugus County Health Dept.; Downtown Yoga Loft; Heart of Olean; HomeCare & Hospice / Total Senior Care; Pfeiffer Nature Center; St. Bonaventure University; Williams’ Seasonal Service; NYS Energy Research & Development Authority; Neighborhood School of Dance; Mountainside Impressions; LeafFilter; John Ash Community Center / City of Olean; Raymour & Flanigan Furniture / Mattress; VanDyke Agency LLC; WPIG / WOLY / WQRS / WMXO; Bath Fitter of Erie; Olean General Hospital; Windy Wood Farmhouse; Cattaraugus County, The Enchanted Mountains; Olean Family YMCA; Wolcott Farms – 4 Seasons of Fun; Register to Vote; and Harrington Builders.
Demos and Workshop Schedules
Friday
- Make and Take with Quick ArtsMobile, 5-7 p.m.
- Fly Fishing Demo, 6-6:30 p.m.
- Simulation Teaching Mannequin, 7-7:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Check Out the Tai Chi demo, 11-11:30 a.m.
- Heart Health, Noon to 12:30 p.m.
- Fly Fishing Demo, 1-1:30 p.m.
- See How Your Thoughts Impact Your Health, 2-2:30 p.m.
- Stroke Sign and Symptoms, 3-3:30 p.m.
- Test Out Fly Fishing Outside, 3-4 p.m.
- How To Compost At Home, 4-4:30 p.m.
- The Cupcake Basics, 5-6 p.m.
Sunday
- Styles of Yoga Benefits with Downtown Yoga Loft, Noon to 12:30 p.m.
- How to Ice the Cookies, 2-3 p.m.