OLEAN — The memories of more than 100 area people who passed away in the past year were honored Friday outside Olean General Hospital with a flutter of butterflies.

The inaugural Memorial Butterfly Release was held at the St. Francis Garden, with participants setting free about 125 butterflies into the garden and beyond.

