OLEAN — The memories of more than 100 area people who passed away in the past year were honored Friday outside Olean General Hospital with a flutter of butterflies.
The inaugural Memorial Butterfly Release was held at the St. Francis Garden, with participants setting free about 125 butterflies into the garden and beyond.
Organizers said the event offered a unique way to honor the memories of loved ones by releasing live butterflies on the hospital’s front lawn.
Steve Jackson, president of the OGH Foundation, expressed thanks to everyone who came out on such a beautiful day for the first butterfly release event as bells from a nearby church rang out.
“We’re blessed with so many people in our lives that are now gone,” he said. “I can just see the individual who purchased those bells to make sure they ring out for us all to hear.”
The Rev. Victoria Hedlund, pastoral care coordinator for the chaplaincy at Olean General, said everyone in attendance is thankful for the time they had with their loved ones and they hold those memories close — but there can still be an emptiness that can’t be filled.
“We hope to see a sign that they’re still with us in spirit, and for many people, that’s what the butterfly means,” she said. “Around the world, people view the butterfly as a symbol of endurance, hope, change and new life.”
In Buddhism, Hedlund said, the butterfly represents faith and reincarnation, and in other cultures, they are seen strongly symbolic of the human soul. In Christianity, she said, the butterfly is a symbol of transformation and resurrection.
“It’s a sign from God that death is not the end, but actually the beginning of a beautiful new life,” she said.
As dozens of people watched their butterflies land on nearby bushes and grass, many participants taking pictures of their butterflies with smartphones, OGH volunteers looked on from the nearby parking lot. Jackson said the Foundation is always looking for ways to support the community that uses the hospital for a number of reasons.
“We know there are loved ones that come and go, and we want to show our compassion doesn’t just stop when they leave through the doors,” he said. “Our hearts are with everybody. Our community means so much to us, and we want to stay connected at all levels.”
Hedlund also recited the poem, “I Am Always With You,” by an unknown author. Rev. Michael Reyes, the new pastor of St. Bonaventure Parish in Allegany, offered a blessing over the butterflies before they were released.
“It was nice to bring folks back to the St. Francis Memorial Garden,” Jackson said. “Our roots are coming from when Olean General and St. Francis hospitals came together. We brought that Franciscan heritage with us, that’s why we thought it was important for Father Reyes to give the blessing as well.”
All of the proceeds from the event support the hospital auxiliary, Jackson. About eight volunteers gave their time to help make it a success.
Jackson said it is hoped Friday’s ceremony was the first event in a new tradition, especially after realizing organizers could have sold even more memorials and released more butterflies.
“I think a lot of people came down today that didn’t even buy (a butterfly), just to see how all the butterflies looked,” he added.