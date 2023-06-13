OLEAN — The 37th annual Olean General Hospital Auxiliary Strawberry Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday on the hospital’s front lawn.
In addition to the dozens of pounds of strawberries used to serve strawberry shortcakes, the event will feature picnic foods, crafts, games, raffles and more. There will also be live music entertainment provided at the event throughout the entire day.
The raffle tickets will be $5 or 3 for $10 with cash prize winners of $500, $250, $150, and $100 which will be announced later in the day.
Proceeds from the event benefit the hospital’s auxiliary.
In addition to the strawberry festival, ConnectLife will be hosting a blood drive Thursday on the first floor of OGH in the education conference room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All blood drive donors will receive a $5 Tim Hortons gift card and a $5 lunch voucher for the hospital cafeteria, Café 515. Every pint of blood donated can be responsible for saving up to three lives in the community.
ConnectLife is Western New York’s only community blood bank, which means every drop of blood donated remains locally. The organization supplies about 70% of the local blood supply, supporting area hospitals such as Bradford Regional Medical Center, Brooks-TLC Health Network, ECMC, Oishei Children’s Hospital, Buffalo General Hospital, Millard Filmore Suburban Hospital, Eastern Niagara Hospital and Olean General.
Anyone can make a blood donation appointment at www.connectlifegiveblood.org with the sponsor code 000485 or by calling (716) 529-4270. Walk-ins are also welcome.