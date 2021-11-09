OLEAN — Facing an increase in emergency room visits amid the area’s continued wave of COVID-19 cases, Olean General Hospital has placed a mobile unit outside the emergency room to relieve crowding.
The “satellite ER” will be used to treat and discharge less critical, non-COVID patients in an effort to unburden the hospital’s ER and enhance patient care, Janene Codren, a spokesperson for the hospital, said Tuesday.
The addition of the ER trailer at the hospital was announced on the same day that two more COVID-19 deaths and 85 new cases — one of the highest single-day numbers in the time of the pandemic — were reported by Cattaraugus County health officials.
Coldren said the trailer will not be used for COVID testing. All patients will continue to enter the ER where they will be triaged and, when appropriate, complete the necessary registration. Once triaged, a determination will be made if the patient should remain inside the ER or if they can be treated in the trailer.
The trailer will include a separate entrance and exit, heat and stair access for patients and staff. Social distancing will be observed and additional fans will help provide the required air exchange.
The no-visitor policy that is in place for the ER will also be followed by patients using the trailer.
“Like hospitals across the country, Olean General is impacted by staffing challenges, another wave of COVID and patient transfer challenges,” said Gail Bagazzoli, chief nursing officer at OGH. “We realize and apologize that patients have had longer than normal wait times in the ER and we are confident this trailer will help alleviate some of the stress for patients and staff in the hospital.”
Bagazzoli said hospital officials anticipate this will also minimize the number of patients having to wait inside the building.
Mary LaRowe, interim president and CEO of OGH, Bradford Regional Medical Center and Upper Allegheny Health System, added, “We would like to thank the community for their patience during this very challenging time and appreciate the ongoing support.”
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported that the 155th recorded death due to COVID-19 complications was a 57-year-old woman, while the 156th death was an 81-year-old man.
With 14 deaths in the first nine days of the month, November is on track to top October’s 18 COVID-19 deaths — and possibly February’s 30 deaths.
There were 538 active cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday, with 41 residents hospitalized and 717 in contact quarantine. With the wave of new cases in the past week the county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was back over 9%.