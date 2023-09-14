OLEAN — It’s been more than three years since Olean General Hospital has allowed admissions of pediatric patients in the hospital.
Due to the effects of the pandemic, OGH interrupted the admissions process for patients less than 18 years of age, who were typically transferred to specialized hospitals for a higher level of care.
Now, OGH has begun accepting hospital admissions of patients that are at least 1 year old; the change in policy took effect on Tuesday.
Separate from other inpatients, children less than 18 years old will have designated rooms that accommodate their needs as well as provide a safe, clean environment for an inpatient stay. OGH will now accept pediatric patients for inpatient care that have low level diagnoses which include, but are not limited to, gastroenteritis, dehydration, RSV, croup, asthma, pneumonia, bronchiolitis and rotavirus.
“We’ve been preparing for our pediatric services to reopen for quite some time,” said Jennifer Ruggles, chief nursing officer for Upper Allegheny Health system, which operates Olean General as well as Bradford Regional Medical Center.
“A lot of training, education, reviewing policies and involvement from all facets of the organization went into the groundwork to accommodate our pediatric patients,” Ruggles said. “I know our team has done everything to fortify their knowledge and skills to provide our pediatric patients with the highest quality of care.”
Clinical staff were provided with education and hands-on training from the clinical education department, which included mock codes and training with Broselow code carts. To reinstate pediatric admissions, other non-clinical staff were involved in the process to ensure OGH’s level of care meets standards. Departments supported efforts through procurement of additional resources as well as creating a nutritional children’s menu offered by the food and nutrition services department.
“Our team is committed to providing comprehensive quality care to our local communities,” Ruggles said, adding that by opening pediatric admissions, OGH wants to provide families with a local healthcare option for lower-level diagnoses.
“Through our affiliation with Kaleida Health, we’ve received valuable support and resources from the team at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital that will allow us to provide the necessary care for our community,” Ruggles said.