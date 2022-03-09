OLEAN — New mothers have kept newborns in their rooms during their hospital stay for years, occasionally having the babies taken to the nursery for newborn testing or so recovering moms can rest.
Olean General Hospital’s OB unit will now promote rooming-in for the duration of the mom and baby’s stay. The initiative involves having the newborn’s crib next to the mom’s bedside, although there may be rare times when the newborn may have to be in the nursery.
Evidence has shown that rooming-in can improve the birthing experience, the health of both mom and baby, increase successful breastfeeding, encourage bonding, as well as learn about sleep patterns and feeding cues. In addition, moms have the opportunity to ask questions before going home.
“Rooming-in enhances the baby-mother bond,” said Dr. Ricardo Ilustre, pediatrician. “It offers more opportunities for mothers to know their babies and gives them confidence in caring for them. Babies transition better from the womb to the outside world.”
Judi Scott, director’s of obstetrics at OGH, said babies recognize their parents’ voice, smell and heartbeat.
“Full rooming-in allows moms to exercise mothering instincts, connect with their baby, learn behaviors and cues, increase confidence and improve breastfeeding success with staff close by for assistance or questions,” she said.
Dr. Tahir Chauhdry, an obstetrician, said the hospital is striving to make the delivery and postpartum experience the best it can be for new mothers.
“This is the ideal way for moms to bond with their baby which sets the foundation for a healthy mother and baby experience right from the start,” he said.
For more information on maternity services at OGH, visit brmc-ogh.org/care-treatment/OB-GYN.