OLEAN — More pay is on the way for nurses at Olean General Hospital.
An extended contract for around 220 registered nurses at Olean General was ratified Monday evening, union and hospital officials reported, with retroactive pay raises and further increases over the next two years.
The contract, originally expiring in January, was extended to 2024, said Mary LaRowe, CEO of OGH parent Upper Allegheny Health System.
“This extends the agreement for two years avoiding full contract negotiations during the pandemic,” she said. “Management is very happy to be able to come to an agreement to extend our current collective bargaining unit and focus on responding to the pandemic.”
LaRowe said there are around 220 registered nurses in the bargaining unit, deferring comment on the specifics until those employees are fully briefed by the union.
According to a tentative agreement summary posted online by union representatives, the contract includes a retroactive 1% raise, a 6% raise effective Feb. 1 and a 3.5% raise in February 2023. Shift differentials — extra payments for staff working evening or overnight shifts — are set to increase to 8% to 14% depending on the shift, representing between a 3-point and 4-point increase.
Additional benefits include increased longevity bonuses as well as shift and other bonuses. Some employees could see up to a 14.4% increase in pay over the life of the contract, union officials said.
Those officials were pleased with the results.
“We’ve won the biggest wage increase in the history of this hospital,” union officials said via Facebook. “A big thanks to all of the nurses for their hard work and dedication. Thank you to our Chairperson Kris Powell and the entire Executive Committee.”
In June, nursing union members and others protested out front of the hospital, calling for higher wages, improved staffing ratios and more hires to aid with the influx of patients due to the pandemic. The new contract comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a new wave — with November seeing 37 deaths in the county and almost 1,900 new cases — and staff shortage concerns.
Restricted visitation
Hospital officials also reminded the public of restricted visitation, paused in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know it’s difficult to be separated from loved ones while they are hospitalized but these measures are for the overall health and safety of our patients and staff,” said Dr. Jill Owens, UAHS interim chief medical officer.
Some exceptions are made for end-of-life situations, those requiring a medically necessary support person, a parent/guardian for pediatric patients and a support person and doula during labor and delivery.
“We know patients need and depend on us for care and we are striving to get through this critical time,” Owens said. “The vaccination rates in our rural counties are low and the unvaccinated are likely to get sicker and end up requiring hospitalization and intensive care more often and this adds to the pressure on the local rural hospitals. The community can help by stepping up and getting vaccinated.”
In recent days, Owens noted the hospital’s emergency room has had to go on delay status — with longer-than-normal wait times expected — or even divert ambulances to other facilities.
“We know this is not an ideal situation but these aren’t normal times,” she said. “Regardless of our volumes, our ERs are open 24/7 for our community.”
Telehealth options are available for non-critical patients. Make an appointment by visiting www.brmc-ogh.org. To view the full visitation policy, visit brmc-ogh.org/coronavirus.