OLEAN — Nurses and paramedics are being called in to help handle critical care needs at Olean General Hospital.
Gail Bagazzoli, chief nursing officer at OGH, issued a statement Wednesday seeking assistance from any locals with clinical experience to help with shifts at the hospitals.
“As many of you are aware, the healthcare system in this region and across the nation is in crisis,” she said. “Hospital systems are struggling with inadequate nurse staffing, the rising number of COVID-19 cases, slowing of nursing home discharges due to their COVID-19 cases and staffing requirements, and now the inability to transfer critical patients to tertiary facilities. As a result, the local emergency rooms and hospitals are at capacity with their staffing and struggling to accommodate the overflow of very sick patients. Our nurses are tired and they need help.
“We especially need critical care trained RNs and paramedics to assist us in caring for the sickest patients in our emergency departments and ICU at OGH,” Bagazzoli said. “We are counting on the community to help us get through this wave of COVID-19 cases. Those interested may contact us at CovidHelp@ogh.org.”
More than 200 job postings across UAHS are posted on the nonprofit’s website at www.brmc-ogh.org/careers. Officials said the majority of those postings are active, with signing bonuses as high as $10,000 for certain specialists. Positions range from environmental service aides to administrative clerks, and from nursing assistants to doctors.
For those who do not have the necessary medical training, limiting the spread of COVID-19 is the best way to assist the facility, Bagazzoli said.
“GET VACCINATED!! Wash your hands, mask and socially distance. Together we CAN get through this,” she said in her statement.
The plea for assistance came the day after Dr. Jill Owens, interim chief medical officer at Upper Allegheny Health System, announced that Olean General Hospital has suspended all elective surgeries.
“To be clear, this is not a bed capacity issue,” Owens said in a statement Tuesday. “It is a staffing issue. In addition, the ability to transfer patients to tertiary facilities is very limited and, at times, impossible.”
In September, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported she would consider calling upon the National Guard to help with staff shortages in the face of a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. It was unclear if the state Department of Health would utilize those guardsmen or assist with staffing in another way.
A hospital spokesperson told the Times Herald that the hospital has been offering increased compensation, signing bonuses and other methods to attract more workers from across the region. The hospital is using staffing agencies to help fill gaps, but the pool of candidates is limited.
The week before, hospital administrators announced COVID-19, staffing shortages, patient transfer delays and a strike at a Buffalo-area hospital were factoring into longer-than-normal wait times at OGH and Bradford Regional Medical Center. In addition, the pandemic has also caused officials to declare Oct. 15 a pause to visitation.
Gillibrand calls for funding
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is urging congressional leadership to provide $67 million for the Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) program at the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as the U.S. faces a historic health care worker shortage that’s been exacerbated by the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gillibrand said the staffing shortage problem is only expected to worsen.
In a statement from her office, she said experts estimate that the country could see a shortfall of as many as 124,000 physicians by 2034, and New York alone is projected to be short more than 39,000 registered nurses by 2030. More than 5 million New Yorkers live in primary care Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs); this figure exceeds the primary care HPSA populations of 46 other states.
“Over the last year and a half, our health care system and our health care providers have been under historic levels of stress.," Gillibrand said. "They have worked night and day — at great risk — to meet rising demand and keep their fellow New Yorkers safe and healthy, and they need reinforcements."
The $67 million to the AHEC program would help to recruit, train and build "the next generation of health care workers," the senator said.
AHECs serve 85% of all counties nationally and support health care workforce development and education by training providers in interdisciplinary settings to respond to the needs of special and underserved populations. In New York state, there are three regional centers and nine AHECs statewide.
Gillibrand also said she continues to push the implementation of Health Force: her landmark, multibillion-dollar public health legislation passed in the American Rescue Plan. She said she secured nearly $8 billion to build the public health workforce, to aid vaccine distribution and to "mobilize community leaders to improve health outcomes in their communities."