OLEAN — The American Diabetes Association announced the successful reapplication for recognition of Olean General Hospital’s Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support Program by the ADA’s Education Recognition Program.
The OGH service was originally recognized in March 1993; it was the first such program to be recognized west of the Hudson River and has continuously maintained this recognition for 30 years by assuring a quality program meeting the national standards.
The program has successfully reapplied and received certificate of recognition every four years.
“Daily self-management skills are absolutely essential for people to effectively navigate the 24/7 challenges of living with diabetes, helping to keep them healthy, and prevent or delay the serious complications of diabetes,” said Mary Fay, registered dietitian, certified diabetes care and education specialist and diabetes quality coordinator at OGH. “The ADA has applauded OGH for our commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based education and support for people with diabetes by meeting the national standards for DSMES and earning the ADA’s ERP recognition.”
According to the New York State Department of Health, 15% of adults living in Cattaraugus County have been diagnosed with diabetes, one of the five highest diabetes prevalence counties in the state, according to 2018 data.
Pre-diabetes affects 6% of the county’s population (more than 4,000 residents), which can lead to diabetes unless a healthy lifestyle and body weight is adopted. Diabetes continues to be the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. and the No. 1 cause of blindness and kidney failures. Diabetes is the nation’s most expensive chronic health care condition, costing an estimated $327 billion.
Nationwide, nearly half of American adults have diabetes or pre-diabetes; more than 30 million adults and children have diabetes; and every 21 seconds, another individual is diagnosed with diabetes. Founded in 1940, the ADA is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization whose mission is to prevent and cure diabetes, and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.
For more information, call the ADA at (800) 342-2383 or visit diabetes.org.