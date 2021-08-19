OLEAN — Olean General Hospital’s Emergency Department was not diverting patients to other facilities overnight, hospital officials said Thursday morning, despite a radio transmission to the contrary.
A since-deleted post on the Facebook group Where Are The Sirens Going indicated Wednesday evening that the hospital was diverting ambulances to other hospitals, citing an emergency radio transmission picked up by a civilian radio scanner.
However, hospital officials reported via Facebook Thursday morning that the transmission was in error.
“OGH is not on diversion. The ER was on delay last night (Wednesday), which means processing patients takes longer than normal. The ER is accepting ambulances and patients as normal. Today, Aug. 19, OGH's ER is not on delay status,” the post stated.
Southern Tier Emergency Medical System, a program operated by nonprofit Southern Tier Health Care System to serve local EMS agencies, also issued a statement echoing the hospital's.
Dennis McCarthy, director of marketing for the Twin Tiers for OGH parent Kaleida Health, said the hospital is working on how the message was sent in error, but the hospital was never turning away patients.
“Delay means the ER is very busy,” McCarthy said, noting it was on delay until 7 a.m. due to higher-than-normal patient visits.
Facebook group moderators said they were not at fault for the confusion.
"Please know that we DID NOT report false information! We posted what was on the scanner. OGH and I have spoken about this and I suggested they talk to county dispatch!" posted Shannon Granger Scott, a moderator of the 17,100-member Facebook group.