OLEAN — For a $5 donation a flag will be placed in honor of a veteran on the front lawns of Olean General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center from Armed Forces Day, May 21, through Memorial Day, May 30.
Flag sponsorship will be open until May 19 and a listing of all honored military members will be available online.
“We are honored to acknowledge and pay tribute to all branches of the military and heroes of this nation," said Steve Jackson, president of the OGH Foundation. "Flags of Honor will allow the opportunity to honor and remember the men and women who have fought for our freedoms and served to protect our great country."
Jackson said OGH thanks members of the community for coming together and honoring their own heroes, mentors and loved ones with a flag.
"We will create an awe-inspiring display of American flags on the hospital lawn thanks to the donations of community members, businesses and other patrons,” he said.
Stacy Williams, executive director of the Bradford Hospital Foundation, said proceeds raised will benefit the foundation’s Armed Services Fund, established by Jeanie Satterwhite in memory of her parents, Dr. Herman Carl Mosch and Eleanor Alicia Dunn Mosch, a registered nurse.
OGH flags can be purchased at oghflag.givesmart.com. For more information, contact asirianni@ogh.org, (716) 375-7377. Supported by the American Legion Riders, funds support the mission and ongoing purposes of OGH.
To honor a veteran at BRMC, visit brmcflags.givesmart.com. For more information, contact swilliams@brmc.com, (814) 362-3200. Supported by the Bradford Legion Club Post 108, all proceeds will benefit the BHF Armed Services Fund.