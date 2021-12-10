OELAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center have announced the appointment of Dr. Ramkishen Narayanan, a urologist, to the Foothills Medical Group staff.
He joins the established urology practices of Dr. Gary Carl and Dr. David Godfrey.
“Dr. Narayanan brings a special skill set to our urology team. It’s a pleasure to welcome him to our health system and our community,” said Dr. Jill Owens, chief medical officer of Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates the hospitals.
Narayanan earned a medical degree and completed a urology residency at the State University of New York at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and a urologic oncology fellowship at the John Wayne Cancer Institute in Santa Monica, Calif. Before coming to Olean, he saw urology patients at Western New York Urology Associates and Great Lakes Cancer Care in Buffalo.
He offers a full scope of general urology services including new treatments for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), kidney stones, men’s health (testosterone replacement, male infertility, erectile dysfunction) and female urology services. He treats all urologic cancers and performs MRI-guided fusion prostate biopsies and minimally invasive/robotic urologic surgeries.
“I am excited to practice state-of-the-art, comprehensive urologic care for Upper Allegheny Health System and I feel privileged for the opportunity to serve this wonderful community,” Narayanan said. “My wife, Dr. Hargun Singh, is originally from Buffalo and is a pediatric dentist. In the Olean area, we, along with our two girls, are looking forward to enjoying the outdoors, skiing and making new friends.”
Narayanan is currently accepting new patients at 500 Main St., Olean, NY, and 116 Interstate Pkwy., Bradford, Pa., pending Pennsylvania licensure. Appointments can be made by calling (716) 701-1818 or (814) 362-8729.