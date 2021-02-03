OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center will ease visitor restrictions starting Thursday.
The hospitals will allow one visitor for the duration of the inpatient’s stay, as determined by the patient, from 2 to 6 p.m. daily.
Janene Coldren, a communications official with Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates the hospitals, said visitors must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of their visit unless otherwise directed by staff.
Visitors should have identification, must be 18 years of age, must wear a mask and will be screened for COVID symptoms, including a temperature check prior to entering the hospital. Visitors will be reminded to wash their hands and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently, especially before and after entering a patient’s room.
Obstetrics patients will be allowed one support person and one designated doula during the stay and one visitor from 2 to 6 p.m.
Pediatric patients will be allowed one parent/caregiver visit during the stay. Emergency department patients will be allowed the same one visitor during the triage phase and in the patient room during the ED stay.
As required by the state, all visitor contact information will be documented upon entrance to the hospital.
Visitation will not be permitted for COVID-19 patients — or if a patient is suspected of being infected with the virus — at The Pavilion at BRMC, OGH’s Marie Lorenz Outpatient Dialysis Center, the hospitals’ behavioral health units and at outpatient testing/physician practices.
Exceptions will be made, on a case-by-case basis, for end-of-life/palliative care and other special circumstances as determined by the nurse manager. Specific policies are in place as determined by state regulations.
“We realize the COVID restrictions have been difficult for patients’ families and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation to keep our patients, staff and community safe,” said Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer of Upper Allegheny. “While we are pleased to allow patients to have a loved one with them for brief periods during their stay, we hope everyone will understand our continued vigilance as we navigate during this pandemic."
Mills said the area has been more fortunate than other parts of the country when it comes to large outbreaks of COVID cases.
"With that said, we are not out of the woods yet," he added. "While many people are tired of hearing me say this, wearing a mask, practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing have gotten us to this point and those continued practices will help us keep our communities safe and healthy until this pandemic ends."
For more information on visitation, visit www.ogh.org or www.brmc.com.