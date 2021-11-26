Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center recently honored its staff for their years of service to the hospitals.
Those honored represent more than 1,865 years of combined service.
“We had hoped to return to celebrating our colleagues’ milestone anniversaries by gathering together for a nice dinner, good conversation and a grand recognition for their many years of service. I regret that we couldn’t get together in person,” said Mary LaRowe, interim president and chief executive officer, OGH, BRMC, Upper Allegheny Health System.
“Certainly, their service is not only measured in years, but the incredible dedication our honorees have given to our patients and fellow employees,” she continued. “I am honored to thank each of them for all that they do for the patients and communities we serve.”
In lieu of in-person celebrations, employees were recognized by their managers and presented with a special program and gift certificates.
Employees celebrating milestone service anniversaries this year include:
• 45 years – Margaret Honhart, BRMC.
• 40 years – Gail Bagazzoli, OGH, Sheila Barbaro, OGH, David Chase, BRMC, Alexander Euston, OGH, Pamela Maxson, OGH, Rebecca Nodler, OGH, Terry Peterson, OGH.
• 35 years – Elizabeth Barry, OGH, Deborah Ertell, OGH, Jeanine Marra, OGH, Judith Scott, OGH, Laurie Stewart, OGH, Keith Todd, OGH, William Wallace, OGH.
• 30 years – Lauren Bushnell, OGH, Michele Cleveland, BRMC, Kelly Frisina, BRMC, Daniel Johnson, BRMC, Julie Kenyon, OGH, Susan Koniak, OGH, Allison Kubiak, OGH, Jennifer Lewis, OGH, Luanne Leidich, OGH, Jodi McCool, BRMC, Richard Scott, MD, OGH, Barbara Walker, OGH.
• 25 years – Margery Carll, OGH, Brian Ford, OGH, David Godfrey, MD, BRMC, Stephen Martin, BRMC, Nancy Phearsdorf, BRMC, Charles Yehl, OGH.
• 20 years – Matthew Abrams, BRMC, Joan Breese, BRMC, Rebecca Gilbert-Louser, OGH, Mary Guthrie, BRMC, Deserae Hawkes, OGH, Judith Hoag, OGH, Robert Hotelling, BRMC, Doreen Neel, BRMC, Molly Rinfrette, OGH, Jessica Short, BRMC, Elizabeth Tanner, BRMC.
• 15 years – Bethany Blazejewski, OGH, Jessica Blicharz, OGH, Andrea Foster, OGH, Paul Fratarcangelo, OGH, Mary Inzana, OGH, Brandi Kimball, OGH, Tiffany Lanza, OGH, Andrew Ludden, OGH, Tabitha Martial, OGH, Tamatha Neely, BRMC, Susan Randolph-James, OGH, Amy Robinson, BRMC, Stacia Roggenbaum, BRMC, Christopher Tingley, BRMC, Amy Wass, OGH, Melissa Wood, BRMC.
• 10 years – Mohaned Al-Humadi, MD, OGH, Jeffery Austin, OGH, Matthew Barnard, OGH, Catherine Blocher, OGH, Kimmy Borkowski, OGH, Melissa Cook, BRMC, Eric Crouse, BRMC, Virginia Crouse, BRMC, Heather Drayton, OGH, Sarah Ewell, OGH, Carley Frisina, BRMC, Debra Goodliff, OGH, Lori Hamed, OGH, Pearl Harris, OGH, Cindy Karroach, OGH, Gregory Kloss, OGH, Ann Kriner, BRMC, Adam McAvoy, BRMC, Marsha McCool, BRMC, April Pettit, OGH, David Snyder, OGH, Sara Stoutburt, OGH, Michael Williams, OGH.
• 5 years – Katie Alviti, BRMC, Vaijayantee Belle, MD, OGH, Brittany Bentley, OGH, Janene Coldren, OGH, Steven Dietrich, BRMC, Sandra Ekas, BRMC, Miranda Fuller, BRMC, April Giberson, OGH, Stacey Green, OGH, Isaac Green, OGH, Vanessa Hannah, BRMC, Melissa Harrington, OGH, Lorri Hathaway, OGH, Danielle Herbach, BRMC, Donald Higgs, MD, OGH, Lauren Keim, OGH, Susan Krainz, BRMC, Lisa Kreitzer, BRMC, Megan Kunselman, OGH, Samantha Kusiak, OGH, Brooke Lipps, BRMC, McKenzie Little, OGH, Emma Marble, OGH, Daphne McCarthy, OGH, Rebecca Milne, OGH, David Renaud, OGH, Jessica Schwab, OGH, Mary Sirline, BRMC, Brandon Slater, OGH, Karen Sleeman, BRMC, Denise Sorci, OGH, Kelsie Tanner, OGH, Tina Weilacher, BRMC, Michele Wooten, OGH.